UCF Football Begins “Game Prep for Boise”





Fall camp is great, but college soccer players across the country are ready to get into the shoulder pads of players wearing a different colored uniform. With Boise State coming to UCF for a week starting Thursday, the Knights are now in what is UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn dubbed “Game prep for Boise” during his Tuesday press conference. That means UCF fans need to be in their own version of game prep, and that starts with knowing how the Knights will start practicing for Boise State, as well as specific areas to watch out for in the Knights home opener. Here’s the video discussing Boise State’s preparations: Will UCF establish an identity and stick to it during the first game? The first game will have a lot of mistakes. That would be the case if the fall camp were twice as long. Simply put, there is no way to really simulate a game. The energy is different, there are no replay options if there is a mental flaw, and the Knights will have to fight through all the tough moments in the game just like any other college football team. Having said all that, it should especially take place next Thursday. UCF should play football the way it wishes. The Knights must dictate the pace of the game to Boise State, whatever it is. That is a detail-oriented and mentally prepared way of acting. That is creating an identity. Try to stay in sync as much as possible, then build on that momentum throughout the game against Boise State and throughout the college football season. Creating an identity all starts with Boise State. Will the knights come out focused? Aside from the game, how do the players react and perform from the start of the game? With a new technical staff, those kinds of questions are very important. Every little item — body language, crowds, number of penalties, continuity on both sides of the football — needs attention. Whether or not UCF can achieve this goal in the first match will be a crucial aspect of whether or not the Knights win. Position Group to Watch: Offensive Line The Knights are an experienced group up front. With five returning starters, there’s a good chance this will be the football team’s best overall position this fall. More importantly, it should be a group that helps UCF get off to a quick start. As discussed several times on this site, Coach Malzahn’s attack starts with the inside zone and read-option play calls emanating from that inside zone. With five big horses up front leading the way, the running game should be able to kick into high gear, and it should also help the knights overcome any difficulties the early games often face for an attacking unit as a whole. Once the ground game starts rolling, that’s when quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be presented with more one-on-one matchups to throw the football. Given that Gabriel has been tearing up the defense playing man cover for the past two years, this is all the more reason to get the offensive line into a groove early in the game. Jaylon Robinson and Dillon Gabriel Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal Simulate a game, fix errors and replay Coach Malzahn referred to game simulation several times, directly or indirectly, during his press conference. The bottom line is that he wants to provide UCF players with as many scenarios as possible that can be taken for granted. Whether it’s point protection, a field goal team, running the attack at a brisk pace with no turnovers or penalties, coach Malzahn wants to keep his players focused on playing a live match during the training sessions leading up to September 2. With Boise State bringing in a new coaching staff like UCF, there will no doubt be some interesting moments (think snap shots, dropped passes, etc) as the players from both teams try to make big moves for their new coaching staff. However, how the team that makes a mistake recovers is the best bet to actually win the game. That’s why Coach Malzahn wanted to recreate a competition atmosphere during the training sessions before the Boise State game. As many reps as possible, just situations and techniques in the minds of UCF players. While that might sound boring to UCF fans, it might just be the difference between winning and losing. Another form of repetition will come into play again for Coach Malzahn, and it is a form he is used to handling. Coach Malzahn Calling the Plays As an attacking spirit, it’s not surprising that Coach Malzahn has turned down the attack this season. He has spent most of his career calling as a coach. It’s nothing new to him. Will the Boise State Broncos Be Ready for Coach Malzahn? Coach Malzahn will call play again © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports It will be shocking if there aren’t a few tricks up Coach Malzahn’s sleeve for the Broncos. Maybe it’s something he’s never called before. Hard to say. UCF will certainly attack Boise State, but also be looking for at least one unique play-call. That’s a trademark of Coach Malzahn. Depth map taking shape, freshmen to play? Coach Malzahn declined to illustrate which players made it to the two-deep depth chart, but he did say there was still competition for a few positions. Maybe a freshman can jump in and do the two-deep depth chart? There is no specific indication of a freshman player ready to break into the rotation, but it is something to look forward to for next Thursday. When a freshman can make the rotation right away, it’s generally a good sign when a young player has figured out his role on the team and he understands the game book pretty well too. Inside The Knights will definitely be looking for freshman contributors during the first game, and UCF fans should keep an eye out for them too. You can find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit my Youtube Channel, podcast, and Instagram. 