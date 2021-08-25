2021 MLB postseason schedule: NL wild card game is Wednesday, October 6





The Dodgers come in on Wednesday with a 100 percent chance of making the playoffs both Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs, so the only question is whether they will start their 2021 post season on Wednesday, October 6 or Friday, October 8. Major League Baseball announced its 2021 postseason schedule on Wednesday, including the National League wildcard game on October 6. Both NL Division Series start two days later, on October 8. The entire National League playoffs are broadcast by TBS. The Dodgers hold the second best record in baseball coming in on Wednesday with 79-47, but the team ahead of them, the 81-44 Giants, leads the National League West by 2 games. Should these positions be held over the next five weeks, the Dodgers would enter the wild card game for the first time and would need to win a play-in-game to reach a ninth NLDS in a row. The regular season ends on Sunday, October 3. The Dodgers are home for the final week of the season, where the Padres and brewers. Los Angeles currently holds a 10-game lead over the Reds, currently in second wildcard position, with San Diego a game behind Cincinnati. The wildcard team with the best record will host the wildcard game. First comes the American League wildcard, an ESPN game on Tuesday, October 5, with both AL Division Series starting on Thursday, October 7. The NLCS opens on Saturday, October 16, with Game 7 set for Sunday, October 24. The ALCS runs from Friday October 15 to Saturday October 23 if it goes the entire distance. The World series, which airs by Fox, begins Tuesday, October 26, with Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, November 3. AL wild card game: Tuesday, October 5 (ESPN)

NL wild card game: Wednesday 6 October (TBS) ALDS: October 7-13 (FS1/MLB network)

NLDS: October 8-14 (TBS) Schedule of the 2021 National League Division Series Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Fri 8 Oct TBS 2 Sat 9 Oct TBS 3 Mon 11 Oct TBS 4* Tue Oct 12 TBS 5* Thu 14 Oct TBS *If necessary ALCS: October 15-23 (FS1, Fox)

NLCS: October 16-24 (TBS) Schedule of the 2021 National League Championship Series Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Sat 16 Oct TBS 2 Sun 17 Oct TBS 3 Tue 19 Oct TBS 4 Wed, Oct 20 TBS 5* Thu 21 Oct TBS 6* Sat 23 Oct TBS 7* Sun 24 Oct TBS *If necessary World series: October 26 – November 3 (Fox) Program World Series 2021 Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Tue 26 Oct Fox 2 Wed 27 Oct Fox 3 Fri 29 Oct Fox 4 Sat 30 Oct Fox 5* Sun 31 Oct Fox 6* Tue Nov 2 Fox 7* Wed 3 Nov Fox *If necessary

