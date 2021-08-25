Q&A with Kelly Walsh Head Football Coach Aaron Makelky Heading into the 2021 Season

CASPER, Wyo (Wyoming News Now) – High school football season is upon us and Kelly Walsh football kicks off their season on Aug. 27 in Cheyenne South. The Trojans are coming out of a semifinal in last season’s 4A State Playoffs.

David Graf welcomed Kelly Walsh Head Football Coach Aaron Makelky to the Wyoming News Now studio to talk about what he learned during his three years as head coach at Kelly Walsh, his love of football and what Trojans to watch out for this season .

This interview has been edited for content and clarity.

DG: Thank you, Coach Makelky, for taking some time here, coming to the studio and being willing to talk to me. I really appreciate it. I just want to know that you are on your way to your third season. What are some things you learned when you were head coach at Kelly Walsh?

AM: I appreciate you having me, David. I don’t know how much time you have to listen to that list of things I’ve learned, but there are many. One that I have definitely learned is the importance of a low season and that it runs off schedule from August to November. Whether it’s coming in and going, or all the stuff that was going on last year that kept us from getting kids together in groups and doing camps and the normal stuff. That’s a big one, and I think our kids and our school and our community want to get better and raise the standards of what Kelly Walsh football is. So I think these are probably the top two, but there’s a long list.

DG: I know this is your third season as head coach at Kelly Walsh, but you’ve been coaching football for a while. What is it about football that you love so much?

AM: I think the most important thing is that I grew up with it. My dad was a head coach in the small town of Montana, and I’ve been thinking and thinking about that a lot. I think a big one is that I saw how much pleasure and satisfaction he found in striving to build young men and teach life lessons and be successful on and off the field. I think the challenge. I’m a history teacher, so I’m one of those nerdy guys who read a lot, so I think there’s a lot of strategic and tactical back and forth. If they do this, how do we do it? And how do you prepare our children for the unknown? A huge one at Kelly Walsh is just the chance. I think our coaching staff is not mine, but all of us. We just have the mentality that builders were. We have not come to maintain anything. We came to build something and do something new and add to what’s already there, and to emphasize what’s good that’s there, but bring in some other things. And so I just think the challenge is what gets you out of bed every day and makes it an exciting job.

DG: You mentioned developing these young men, and a common theme when you talk to Kelly Walsh’s senior graduates last year is that they all said, Coach Makelky, he really invested in me, not just as a football player but as a man . Why is it so important to you to make such a commitment to these children?

AM: Well, at the end of the day they’re going to graduate and do other things, and those guys aren’t going to put on our football kit. It’s a pretty empty case if you’ve only won football matches. Now, of course, that would be judged by, and that’s a huge measure of our success, and it’s an important measure, but it’s not the only one. Working through a pandemic with them, many of us probably had this with co-workers or co-workers, or kids, you have a different relationship with those kids because the adversity they had to overcome just to show up and have a season was different from anyone anyway I think ever. But that class was special because they said, Hey, we want to be leaders. We want to be successful. Tell us what to do, and do it right. Would miss that. Those guys are great, so I hope they take those classes into college, their job, career in the military, trade school, whatever they do.

DG: Last year you highlighted QB Trenton Walker as a Trojan to watch. Who is a kid on this year’s team that people should pay attention to?

AM: There’s a list of that. The one other people are going to tell you is Cam Burkett, and the physical tools he has are remarkable. I’ve never coached or coached against a kid with the combination of size, speed, athleticism, ball skills, football IQ and the big one is selflessness that Cam has. I’m going to give you another name that I think will really turn some heads and people will say when the seasons are over, I didn’t know who that guy was. But they will, and that’s Chase Ortberg. He also becomes a senior. He’s a big, tall, slender, athletic guy. He’s a track athlete, a hurdler. He has skills that we have seen this summer and in some camps. We did some lineman matches and some other things in his position area that he dominated. He’s a guy that I think people should pay attention to some of the obvious ones like Cam Burkett.

DG: You didn’t beat Natrona County the first two years in Casper. What would a win over the Mustangs mean to you and the Kelly Walsh fans?

AM: It might be a bit of a runaway answer, but on the order of things that were focused on, that’s pretty far down the list. The way we approach it, David, is that until we organize and get into a stance and play in a lineup and our base games, we don’t think about opponents. And then until game week, like Cheyenne South, she wouldn’t worry about them until the week of that game. But I’m not naive, and I know it’s bigger. It’s more personal. There are family ties, there are friends you went to high school with, and guys who are dating your girlfriend now, and whatever other things you get in a rivalry between the east and west sides of the same city. It would be big, and I have no idea what that’s going to look like. It’s a few regular season games, and it’s in place, so see if they’re flying helicopters and doing all the cool stuff this time around. There’s a lot of pomp and circumstance when you play there, and it’s a cool venue, but easy to see. That’s something that week 4 is concerned about because if we didn’t do all these things now, we wouldn’t just magically show up and beat a great, dominant program, and one that is historically better than us lately. . So we need to focus on ourselves for a while, and then we’ll get there.

DG: I really appreciate you taking the time to get in, and good luck going into this season.

AM: Thanks for having me, David.

