7 Tigers Land on Preseason All-SEC Coaches Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The LSU Tigers received recognition from coaches around the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, August 24, as seven Tigers were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams.

The Tigers were led by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York, who received first team recognition. Receiver Kayshon Boutte, guard Ed Ingram, defending Ali Gaye and corner Elias Ricks were named to the second team, while tackle Austin Deculus was a third team selection.

The two-time All-American Stingley is looking to join Tommy Casanova as the only Tigers to be named to the First Team All-Americans three times in their LSU career.

A product of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, this season has featured on several award watch lists, including Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year), Jim Thorpe (Best Defensive Defender) and Bronko Nagurski (Best Defensive Player).

Stingley started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year, and in 2020, earned the All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches’ first-team Association (AFCA).

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has registered 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. Hes also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a native of McKinney, Texas, was a Second Team All-American last season, netting 18-of-21 field goals. He has also been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list that goes to the nation’s best kicker.

He scored six field goals over 50 yards, including a winning 57-yarder game against No. 6 Florida. York, is one of the nation’s top kickers in LSU history and the school record holder for longest field goal in program history.

The single-game SEC record holder for receiving yards in a game Boutte capped his rookie campaign with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games. In the record setting game against Ole Miss, Boutte caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores in LSU’s 53-48 win.

In 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards. He was also named on the Maxwell Award watch list.

Gaye, a resident of Lynnwood, Wash., was one of the bright spots for the LSU defense last season following his transfer from Garden City Community College. He collected a total of 32 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

He was also credited in 2020 with seven defended passes, an interception and a forced fumble. He registered a season-high six tackles and the interception in the season finale of the Tigers win over Ole Miss.

Ingram, a product of DeSoto, Texas, is a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Tigers, having played in 34 games during his career, with 24 starts.

The second leg of LSU’s dynamic shutdown angles, Ricks, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, led the Tigers, finishing second in the SEC in interceptions with four. Ricks also returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns.

He earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press. In July, he was named on the Bednarik Award watchlist for 2021.

Deculus, a native of Mamou, La., is entering his fourth season as a starting offensive tackle for the Tigers, having played 49 career games with 34 starts. Deculus aims to become the first player in LSU football history to appear in 60 career games by 2021.

