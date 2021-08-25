Red Sox Notebook: For Barnes, frustration is an ‘understatement’ as the battle piles up

For Matt Barnes, it seemed that August couldn’t get any worse after his failed rescue on Monday. But it only took a day for it to hit rock bottom again.

The Red Sox took some unnecessarily dramatic wins on back-to-back days, an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Monday, followed by an 11-9 survival over the Twins on Tuesday. Both have come despite Barnes looking lost and desperate for answers as he struggles through a second half collapse on the mound. After a first-half career that first made him an All-Star, Barnes has fallen so much that his status as a defender of the team could be in jeopardy. His ERA in August now stands at 15.88 in 5 2/3 innings.

It’s a major issue that needs to be addressed urgently as the Red Sox battle for a playoff spot in their last 35 games of the regular season.

“I think frustrated is probably a bit of an understatement,” Barnes said on Tuesday, after facing three batters and not scoring a zero. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me. … It’s a frustrating game. I don’t know if you’ll find anyone more frustrated than me at this point.”

Tuesday night went quickly south for Barnes when his second delivery to Josh Donaldson threw a 95 mph fastball above the zone that was exactly where Barnes wanted it for a home run that turned it into a two-run game. Then Barnes lost the strike zone. He walked Luis Arraez on four pitches and forced Manager Alex Cora to make a hill visit, before walking Mitch Garver. Cora saw enough when he drew him for Hansel Robles, who saved Barnes and the Red Sox by eliminating all three batters he faced.

“At the end of the day it’s about winning the ball games,” Barnes said. “Simply. I picked a bad time to start sucking, but it’s about winning ball games. Even with my struggles over the last few nights, guys came through to pick me up and we won both ball games, which I think is very important.…

“I’ll keep grinding, man. We still have 30 games to go, just over a month before the postseason. I keep working. It doesn’t stop now. I expect to go fully into the postseason with this team. I’m going to make sure I do my part, and that’s the end, right? It doesn’t stop now. I work with Bushy (pitching coach Dave Bush), I work with AC, (Jason Varitek) … see if something is up. See if we can draft something, find something. We keep working. We keep working. That’s kind of the bottom line.”

Could Barnes even be out of the closer role for a short period of time while he sorts things out? Garrett Whitlock was excellent at picking up Barnes on Monday, and Robles had 10 saves with the Twins before trading for the Red Sox. Both she and Adam Ottavino, who has terminal experience, could be candidates if they change direction.

Cora said before Tuesday’s game that he will continue to move to Barnes in the late innings, but the manager admitted the Red Sox are concerned about him after another poor performance. Barnes is open to any role asked of him, but he is confident that he will be proved right.

“I leave that decision to AC and Bushy (pitching coach Dave Bush),” said Barnes. “I’ll be ready when the phone rings. We continue to work. We’re going to make this right. Make no mistake, this is being resolved and I’m going back to exactly what I was three weeks ago. I have absolutely no doubts about that.”

ON TUESDAY against Minnesota, the Red Sox led 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning. The Twins had a runner on second base with two outs when starting pitcher Tanner Houck was replaced by Josh Taylor.

Taylor threw a 95 mph sinker to Twins third baseman Luis Arraez, who grounded out to third base to end the top of the inning. Boston filled the lead with five runs in the bottom half. In the sixth inning, Martin Perez took over for Taylor. Eight more runs were to be scored by the teams and Boston held on to an 11-9 win.

The winning pitcher? It was Taylor, who only threw that one pitch. Boston used seven pitchers in the game. Two were credited with a hold and Hansel Robles, who threw the ninth inning, got the save. Tanner Houck, the starter who retired the 14, got a no-decision.

It marks the third time this season that a pitcher has won one pitch: Joely Rodriguez of the Yankees (Aug. 1) and Deolis Guerra of Oakland (April 21).