Sports
Football Training Report: August 24
Event location: Outside practice fields
Format: Full pads
The transition between preseason camp and preparations specific to Fresno State’s first week opponent is underway for the Oregon soccer team.
The Ducks were in pads on Tuesday, the first since the camp’s last scrimmage last Saturday. When the team returns to action on Wednesday, the practice script will include time dedicated to the Bulldogs, who will visit Autzen Stadium on Sept. 4 (11am, Pac-12 Network).
And come Thursday, head coach Mario Cristobal said it will be “full throttle” for the Ducks toward the season opener.
Prior to the start of the preseason, Cristobal said he was anticipating the most competitive camp of his UO stint. As of Tuesday, his mind was clearly still in the camp phase, before turning his full attention to the opener. Because Cristobal was not ready to pass judgment on the quality of the camp as a whole.
“We’re not done yet,” he said. “We have to finish it.”
Senior Offensive Lineman George Moore and sophomores outside linebacker Mase Funa
Tuesday’s practice featured extensive 11-on-11 work, with periods devoted to playing with pace, executing the third down and winning a 2-minute drill. Cristobal said coaches currently have an idea of what the two-deep looks like in some positions, but the competition continues in others.
“Several guys got reps with the first and second team,” he said after training on Tuesday. “Competition continues to be a big factor in helping us get better.”
In the coming days, coaches will sit down with players to clarify their position on the depth chart ahead of the public release. Some position fights stay close to a corner kick between Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning for example, turns out to be particularly the case and may continue until next week.
Senior quarterback Anthony Brown
So far, the Ducks seem well on their way to putting together the kind of intensely competitive for the season that Cristobal was looking for. The finish line is in sight.
“We’ll get there,” said the UO head coach. “But we have to keep pushing.”
Practice highlights: Speaking of intensely competitive, the last offensive defense period of Tuesday’s practice was the 2-minute drill. Anthony Brown completed passes to Spencer Webb, CJ Verdell and then a jump Johnny Johnson III to get the ball into the high red zone. That resulted in a 46 yards field goal for Henry Katleman, who only made it to line up for another kick when it was revealed that Cristobal had called timeout just before the snap. The defense cocked his ears back again and Manning came through to tip the kick onto the line.
Senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III
Don’t’e Thornton made some nice plays for the twos to get them over midfield in the 2 minute drill, but later in the drill Adrian Jackson forced a fumble that Darren Barkins jumped up for a turnover. The No. 3 offense did eventually put points on the board, then Jack Vecchi used a great block from co-receiver Isaiah Brevard to score a touchdown. Verdell put on a show in the tempo period, running a defensive back on one rep and then taking out another defender on the next rep to avoid tackling the line. Dru Mathis had an interception on a tipped ball during that period.
During the first 11-on-11 period, Bennett Williams came downhill against a run play to stop a back on the line, and Micha Roth also exploded at the ball for a tackle near the line of scrimmage. In a period of third-down reps, Brown moved the chains of completions to Johnson and Mycah Pittman, but Williams denied another potential first down by stopping a ball carrier just before the sticks. Avante Dickerson broke a pace with the two in that exercise.
Sophomore place kicker Henry Katleman
Other observations: You know how not to talk about a no-hitter when they’re busy? Early on in practice, a coach noted out loud that the quarterbacks and receivers had a perfect percentage of completion late in one drill. Sure enough, the next rep was an incompletion. Oregon’s young receivers have a lot of maturity in their game. Not only did Brevard have a great block in the 2 minute drill, Thornton showed excellent awareness on one of his big plays by making a flyout, dodging a tackle and then going to the sidelines to stop the clock in the drill. . When the UO Police Officer on-site is the handler for Onyx the Police Dog, he usually has plenty of company as the team leaves the practice fields. The coaches and players who stop to say hello may vary, but it seems that Joe Moorhead, Bradyn Swinson and Kris Hutson always make a point of that.
Recipients Devon Williams and Kris Hutson with UO Police dog Onyx after training
Interviews after the training:
head coach Mario Cristobal
Sources
2/ https://goducks.com/news/2021/8/24/football-practice-report-aug-24.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]