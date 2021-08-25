Football Training Report: August 24

Event location: Outside practice fields

Format: Full pads

The transition between preseason camp and preparations specific to Fresno State’s first week opponent is underway for the Oregon soccer team.

The Ducks were in pads on Tuesday, the first since the camp’s last scrimmage last Saturday. When the team returns to action on Wednesday, the practice script will include time dedicated to the Bulldogs, who will visit Autzen Stadium on Sept. 4 (11am, Pac-12 Network).

And come Thursday, head coach Mario Cristobal said it will be “full throttle” for the Ducks toward the season opener.

Prior to the start of the preseason, Cristobal said he was anticipating the most competitive camp of his UO stint. As of Tuesday, his mind was clearly still in the camp phase, before turning his full attention to the opener. Because Cristobal was not ready to pass judgment on the quality of the camp as a whole.

“We’re not done yet,” he said. “We have to finish it.”

Senior Offensive Lineman George Moore and sophomores outside linebacker Mase Funa

Tuesday’s practice featured extensive 11-on-11 work, with periods devoted to playing with pace, executing the third down and winning a 2-minute drill. Cristobal said coaches currently have an idea of ​​what the two-deep looks like in some positions, but the competition continues in others.

“Several guys got reps with the first and second team,” he said after training on Tuesday. “Competition continues to be a big factor in helping us get better.”

In the coming days, coaches will sit down with players to clarify their position on the depth chart ahead of the public release. Some position fights stay close to a corner kick between Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning for example, turns out to be particularly the case and may continue until next week.

Senior quarterback Anthony Brown

So far, the Ducks seem well on their way to putting together the kind of intensely competitive for the season that Cristobal was looking for. The finish line is in sight.

“We’ll get there,” said the UO head coach. “But we have to keep pushing.”

Practice highlights: Speaking of intensely competitive, the last offensive defense period of Tuesday’s practice was the 2-minute drill. Anthony Brown completed passes to Spencer Webb , CJ Verdell and then a jump Johnny Johnson III to get the ball into the high red zone. That resulted in a 46 yards field goal for Henry Katleman , who only made it to line up for another kick when it was revealed that Cristobal had called timeout just before the snap. The defense cocked his ears back again and Manning came through to tip the kick onto the line.

Senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III

Don’t’e Thornton made some nice plays for the twos to get them over midfield in the 2 minute drill, but later in the drill Adrian Jackson forced a fumble that Darren Barkins jumped up for a turnover. The No. 3 offense did eventually put points on the board, then Jack Vecchi used a great block from co-receiver Isaiah Brevard to score a touchdown. Verdell put on a show in the tempo period, running a defensive back on one rep and then taking out another defender on the next rep to avoid tackling the line. Dru Mathis had an interception on a tipped ball during that period.

During the first 11-on-11 period, Bennett Williams came downhill against a run play to stop a back on the line, and Micha Roth also exploded at the ball for a tackle near the line of scrimmage. In a period of third-down reps, Brown moved the chains of completions to Johnson and Mycah Pittman , but Williams denied another potential first down by stopping a ball carrier just before the sticks. Avante Dickerson broke a pace with the two in that exercise.

Sophomore place kicker Henry Katleman

Other observations: You know how not to talk about a no-hitter when they’re busy? Early on in practice, a coach noted out loud that the quarterbacks and receivers had a perfect percentage of completion late in one drill. Sure enough, the next rep was an incompletion. Oregon’s young receivers have a lot of maturity in their game. Not only did Brevard have a great block in the 2 minute drill, Thornton showed excellent awareness on one of his big plays by making a flyout, dodging a tackle and then going to the sidelines to stop the clock in the drill. . When the UO Police Officer on-site is the handler for Onyx the Police Dog, he usually has plenty of company as the team leaves the practice fields. The coaches and players who stop to say hello may vary, but it seems that Joe Moorhead , Bradyn Swinson and Kris Hutson always make a point of that.

Recipients Devon Williams and Kris Hutson with UO Police dog Onyx after training

