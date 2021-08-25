Michigan High School Football Preview for 2021 Season

Edwardsburg averaged 52.0 points and 376.0 rushing yards per game, up from 9.2 yards per attempt last year. The Eddies were so dominant that they only had to kick once all season. However, Bartz’s team has some gaps to fill in the backfield with the graduation of three of the top four running backs in Jackson Hoover (741 yards, 8 TDs), Drew Bidwell (449 yards, 10 TDs) and Ethan Cebra (307 yards). , 4 TDs).

The Eddies return to Brett Allen (535 yards, 8 TDs) and Logan McColley (261 yards, 10 TDs) along with quarterback Jacob Pegura (325 yards, 5 TDs). And they should be solid on both sides of the ball, led by two-sided returnees Brennan Brady-Britain and Landon Mikel.

“We have a good size and speed,” said Bartz. “We have quite a few running backs. We don’t have the traditional 200 to 225 pounds back, so we will be relying more on speed and speed this year.”

On the defense, Edwardsburg has to replace his two best tacklers in Bidwell and Cebra. Bidwell earned All-State recognition.

Edwardsburg is 65-1 in conference play since joining the Wolverine in 2012. And the Eddies are heavy favorites to continue that dominance this fall. But Bartz’s team will have to be top notch for the opener this year, traveling to defending Division 6 state champion Montague. The Wildcats also lost in the state semifinals in 2019 and lost in the state title game in 2018.

Looking for milestone

Bartz holds an overall record of 193-76 in 26 years at Edwardsburg. He could only become the fourth coach in area history to reach the 200 win plateau, joining former Hartford, Dowagiac and Lakeshore coach Denny Dock (270-81), current Decatur coach Joe Groh (256-147) and former St. Joseph coach Ike Mühlenkamp (211-110).

Quite a staff

Bartz’s job is made easier by the staff he has assembled. The lead has been led by longtime offensive coordinator AJ Gaideski, defensive coordinator Gandalf Church, who led St. Joseph to four playoff berths in six years from 2011-2016, and line coaches Randy Brooks, Dowagiac’s head coach for the past two years, and Dan Purlee, who coached Cassopolis to a 70-22 record from 2012-2019.