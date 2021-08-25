An enhanced gameday experience as Viking Football returns

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Augustana Football and Viking fans look forward to a great season ahead with a new look and an continuously improved fan experience adding to the match atmosphere at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Starting with a digital first ticketing system, fans who purchase tickets for the match on GoAugie.com/Tickets will receive their tickets digitally. From there, fans have the option to present their tickets on their smartphone or print their tickets at home. Single game tickets purchased from the ticket office can be printed, texted or emailed at the time of purchase.

The new GoAugie mobile app, presented by CellOnly, offers fans the easiest and most convenient way to purchase their tickets. The app also provides quick access to event schedules, rosters and team information, customizable push notifications, live and archived video, and more. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

On game days, parking lots open at 8am, including the First PREMIER Tailgate (west) parking lot. Parking is free for A-Club members with their pass (if applicable), and only $5 per spot to the public.

Augieville, the venue for all the pregame festivities, kicks off at 11am, featuring music, inflatable and lawn games, performances by the Viking Marching Band and Augustana Spirit Squads, as well as the A-Club Tailgate. A-Club members receive a free meal with their Viking Pass at the A-Club Tailgate and fans who are not A-Club members can purchase that same meal for $10.

In addition, Augustana students have a dedicated space in Augieville to create their own tailgate, led by student support organization SKOL. Augieville is located north and west of Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the training ground.

As mentioned above, 2021 will mark the return of the Viking Marching Band and their first performance at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Fans will be treated to both a pregame and halftime performance every game, adding to the collegiate atmosphere in the stadium. The Viking Marching Band already has over 75 members and will only continue to add to the tradition of Augustana Football game days.

Read more about the marching band at: https://www.augie.edu/vikingmarchingband.

A beer garden will be added to the experience at the stadium throughout the season, following positive community response to a similar trial run at Viking Days in 2019. Responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans. With a setup similar to that of the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls, JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars will serve the alcohol from a controlled area on the southeast side of the stadium.

Fans are greeted at the entrance to the beer garden by an ID and wristband station. Drinks for adults must be kept within the garden and only those 21 and older, with a valid ID, are allowed in the beer garden. Trained servers from JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars will serve the alcohol. The full beer garden policy can be found in the AZ guide. Stadium gates open at 11:30am with beer and wine sales at 12:00pm. The serving area will close at the end of the third quarter.

The promotion schedule is full of great events in 2021, and it all kicks off on Saturday, September 4, when the Vikings host Minot State in the first game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium since 2019. The new turf at Jim Heinitz Field will be broken. Be Bold, Wear Gold Competition to Support Cure Kids Cancer in partnership with Augiethon and the Sanford Health Foundation.

The Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Saturday, September 18. At halftime of the Vikings game with MSU Moorhead, the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be recognized. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, September 17, can be purchased at: www.AugieLink.com/HallofFame. In addition, the entire weekend is also Family Weekend on campus Augustana. A full schedule of information and activities for the family weekend can be found at: Augie.edu/Family-Weekend.

The September 18 game will also have donor recognition for those who contributed to the replacement of the turf at KO Stadium.

Viking Days arrives on Saturday, October 9, when AU hosts Upper Iowa. The Homecoming Parade begins at 10:30 AM and runs from University Place to 33rd Street on Grange Ave. Viking Days Royalty is introduced during halftime. Additional information about Viking Days and a full schedule can be found at Augie.edu/Viking-Days.

The last Saturday in October serves as the 49th annual Shrine Game in Augustana. The Vikings host Winona State on October 30. Information on the events surrounding the Shrine game can be found at: ElRiad.org/shrine-football-game.

The final game of the regular season is on November 13 as the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs make the trek to Kirkeby-Over Stadium. In addition to the Senior Day, various activities are planned. Augustana will emphasize the upper class along with a military appreciation.

All home games start at 1:00 PM, parking lots open at 8:00 AM every Saturday, and Augieville activities are underway at 11:00 AM. Facebook and Instagram.

–GoAugie.com–