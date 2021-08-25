Sports
Detroit Lions Use Pre-Season Finals To Long Watch Declining Depth
ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions have their one-two punch from DAndre Swift and Jamaal Williams from the backfield. Still, they continue to evaluate their decline depth ahead of the preseason finale and final roster cuts.
Swift status for Week 1 remains in question as the sophomore is back to work due to a groin ailment. He has been back in training for the past few days and looked strong as he made some plays on the passing offense. Williams, the declining ex-Packers, was one of the most entertaining additions to the roster, both on and off the field, after four productive seasons on the other side of Lake Michigan. That leaves seventh round rookie Jermar Jefferson, Dedrick Mills, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds battling it out for RB3.
That’s exactly what it is. A struggle, said Lions running backs and assistant head coach Duce Staley. Those guys who go out leave it on the field. Super proud of those guys. This is going to be a big game for them.
The Lions and Colts are expected to rest their starters in Friday’s exhibit. The Athletic reports that Colts coach Frank Reich spoke to Lions coach Dan Campbell about playing starters, with the Colts backing away from their plans to play against them.
Teams have until August 31 to go from 80 players to 53, with practice squads remaining at 16 players for the upcoming campaign. Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said the Staleys room is making it difficult for Brad Holmes and Campbell ahead of those final cuts.
We thought it was going to be an easy one, but some of those young guys are really stepped up and playing well, Lynn said. That third running back spot, it’s very competitive now.
Reynolds came out of nowhere with his surprising push for a roster spot. He introduced himself to teammates in the huddle before scoring a touchdown in the preseason opener, followed by another solid show in Pittsburgh last week, when he scored five times for 29 yards and another. Hes third among all running backs with at least 10 carries in the preseason with his 7.1 yard per carry average, with five of his 11 rushing attempts going at least 10 yards.
Reynolds was signed in the 24 hours before the first preseason game in Detroit, prompting Lynn to ask, What am I missing here? Why were you at home? It also resulted in a pretty big nickname via Staley.
We call it Netflix. You know? That’s what he did, Staley said of Reynolds. Right? On the couch watching Netflix, and suddenly he came in, got a few yards and scored a touchdown. Proud of Netflix. We all watch Netflix, right? Well, he’s Netflix.
Igwebbuike, the converted security, showed a glimpse of what he can also do in Pittsburgh. He ran seven times for 21 yards and a touchdown, not bad for someone who made the transition to the offensive backfield in the weeks leading up to training camp.
Godwin was a safety and A-Lynn saw that. We did that boxing practice in the spring, special teams boxing practice, squeezing down, trying to tackle or two-handed touching because you can’t tackle in the spring, but we let him run the ball, Campbell said earlier. You see him run the ball and you think, Whoa. So we do that and the kid improves as a halfback and he does good things in special teams.
Mills has spent the off-season with the team and has had some memorable moments as well. He was filled against the Steelers at 9 yards on four attempts, but that was a week away from a strong performance against the Bills. The former Nebraska running back ran five times for 32 yards in the exhibition opener, breaking a 20-yarder.
Last but not least in the mix is Jefferson. He was limited to three carries last week while receiving first-team reps with Williams and Swift out. After struggling to get things going in the opener, he looked strong last week with limited work, amplifying 22 yards while the rest of the offense sputtered. Holmes made it clear after the draft that he did not expect Jefferson to be on the board, pointing to his potential ability as an effective back in the offense.
A lot (growth). Lots, dude. I’m actually proud of his development and where he is, Staley said. Go back and check out his link to the university — and a lot of these universities, not just Jermar and Oregon State but many of these universities, are not protecting anymore. There are wide torches. There’s stack protection, so bring him out, give him some playing time, and if a linebacker is blitzing, you have to be able to protect the quarterback or you can’t play for me. And that was the first discussion we had. I said, I know you have it here. Okay? I’m going to teach you here.
