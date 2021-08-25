New York Yankees win streak puts wildcard lead at the right time

It’s hard to believe that the New York Yankees haven’t won 11 games in a row since 1985, when Rickey Henderson, Dave Winfield and Ken Griffey Sr. patrolled the outfield as they won the most games in the majors over those 36 seasons. They had won six times in a row in the intervening years, but lost the 11th game each time.

So when dangerous first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves came on Tuesday in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, the bases loaded and the Yankees holding onto a 5-4 lead, the moment kept a playoff-like tension between two potential World Series fighters, with the winning streak at stake. Indeed, it became the ultimate game-on-the-line moment: it was only the fifth at bat this season in the majors that made it 3-2 with the bases loaded in the ninth with two outs and the batting team a run off.

The unusual thing in all of this: It was Wandy Peralta who threw at Freeman, not Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman had started the inning and threw for the second consecutive night after throwing 11 pitches on Monday. Adam Duvall hit an one-out single and with two outs, Ehire Adrianza walked on four pitches. In an at bat of seven pitches, Ozzie Albies reached on a single in the field and somehow defeated a routine two-hopper to third base to load the bases (one of the most impressive crowds of the season ).

For the first time since 1985, the @Yankees won 11 consecutive matches! pic.twitter.com/UXNeOYEP5w FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 25, 2021

By now, Chapman was sweating as Matthew Modine in a rubber suit in “Vision Quest.” Chapman has been better lately after a period from mid-June to early July when he gave up 15 runs in 5 innings, but he still earns back Aaron Boone’s trust. Chapman came back just late last week after missing 13 days with an elbow injury and a home run, allowing a walk and a hit in his first game against the Boston Red Sox and Boone drew him in front of Lucas Luetge, who went on to win the final for the Boston Red Sox. save in a 5-2 win.

So when Chapman walked Jorge Soler on Tuesday with a 3-2 slider to force a run, Boone pulled Chapman in a safe situation for the second time in a row.

Peralta, who took over from the Giants for Mike Tauchman in late April, has worked his way into key situations. He fought nine pitches against Freeman and finally got him to record his third save with the Yankees.

Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney was impressed.

“You have a lot of nuts to throw; I think it was three or four consecutive 3-2 substitutions for the reigning NL MVP, and all quality pitches, and he got it out,” Heaney said. “That’s a great position to be in, and for Wandy to come through like that was extremely impressive.”

With an off day on Wednesday, Boone managed to play this one as a playoff game, drawing Heaney after four innings and churning through six relievers. However, the Yankees have only one day off until September 22, so that’s 27 games in 28 days. Even with a few extra roster spots in September, it’s pushing the bullpen by six relievers a night. Plus, after this performance, Boone won’t want to use Chapman too often on back-to-back days — and that’s not to mention the comfort level of using him in safe situations. Keep in mind that Zack Britton is likely to be out this season and may have Tommy John surgery.

Still, the Yankees have not lost since the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa. They lead the Red Sox by 2.5 games in the wild card race, with the A’s two games back from the Red Sox. While all the positives line up differently – the improved offense with Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo; Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon get a solid one-two punch; a defense that has made some big plays lately (including Andrew Velazquez delivering a nice relay throw to nail Freeman to home plate on Tuesday to save a point) — Chapman’s problem looms over the stretch run and the Yankees hope in October.

Right now it’s hard to imagine the Yankees going all out with Chapman as a defender. When he’s ahead of his batters, he can still wipe them out with the slider or a split-finger pitch, but getting ahead was problematic, walking 31 in 42 innings. He has already matched his career with seven allowed home runs. As we saw against Albies and Soler, he has little faith in his fastball, throwing Albies three straight sliders with three balls and then throwing five straight sliders at Soler after a fastball from the first throw went out of zone. This isn’t the intimidating, dominating Chapman we’re used to.

So as the Yankees continue to win, Boone still faces a tough question: Who will be the man in the ninth inning?

The Red Sox and Alex Cora may soon be asking themselves the same question. They held onto the Twins 11-9 on Tuesday, but Cora had to get his closer, Matt Barnes, after Barnes took the lead with a three-run lead and gave up a homerun to Josh Donaldson and then two walks. Hansel Robles, who allowed 20 baserunners in his first 8 innings with the Red Sox after coming over in a trade-deadline deal, had to clear it and struckout two and then Jake Cave went out to second base.

Barnes made the All-Star team after a dominant first half, but he struggled in August, with 10 runs allowed and three home runs in his last 4 innings. He also had pitched on Monday and also had to be taken out of that appearance, after giving up four of the five batters he faced and discarding the save (although the Red Sox won the game in the 10th inning). Barnes has always been shaky when appearing at consecutive matches throughout his career, so as with Chapman, that’s an ongoing concern.

Robles had 10 saves with the Twins before the trade, and he threw 99 mph on Tuesday, but he’s hardly a reliable, shut-down option.

For now, Cora emphasized the positive: a win.

“We have 72, and not many teams can say that,” Cora said after the game. “It’s 27 outs. Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s hard. It seems like we’ve had to use almost the entire roster in the past two days, which isn’t perfect, but it’s good. Sometimes it wins like this build character .”

So, yes, for now – all ok, even if the anxiety level increases as we creep towards October.

That applies to all teams and fans in the play-off race. I received a message from a friend of mine — a Mariners fan, who was watching the end of the Yankees game (looking for a loss, of course). “This is more stressful than an M’s game,” he texted.

It’s worth noting that Seattle completed a two-game sweep of the A’s to climb just one behind Oakland and three games behind Boston. The M’s are somehow in this thing, despite a min-56 run differential. Scott Servais gave up on Drew Steckenrider, who threw the last seven outs of a 5-1 win on Tuesday while throwing only 23 pitches. So while All-Stars Chapman and Barnes struggle, the Mariners have stayed in the wild card race behind Steckenrider and Paul Sewald, two guys they signed as free agents after their former organizations let them go. They combined for a 2.18 ERA.

Throw away the rsum at this time of year. You want the hot hand — and the Yankees and Red Sox are hoping to find one.

ESPN stats and information contributed to this story.