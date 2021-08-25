Dodgers vs. Padres – Game Recap – August 24, 2021

SAN DIEGO — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 past the sinking San Diego Padres on Tuesday-evening in a series opener between rivals NL West who came in opposite directions.

Since the break, AJ has played as well as anyone else, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He’s just been a really good player. He was one of our most consistent performers in the second half.

Will Smith homered for Los Angeles, and Julio Uras (14-3) gave up one hit in five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list to match Chicago Cubs righthander Kyle Hendricks for the most wins in the majors.

I felt really good, Uras said through a translator. I followed the game plan.

The rising Dodgers, who won 10 out of 11, were 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in NL West.

San Diego has lost 10 out of 12, remaining a game behind the Reds for the league’s second wild card.

Like a group, we’re not swinging it like we can,” said Padres manager Jayce Tingler.

Uras, who missed his previous at bat with a bruised left calf, held the Padres hitless until Eric Hosmer doubled with one out in the fifth.

Uras is one of the best guys in the league. Coming from the IL, he looked pretty fresh. We couldn’t get much from him, Tingler said. He switched it up early. He had all the pitches going.

In a bullpen game for San Diego, which is becoming increasingly common with the starting rotation in disarray, center reliever Pierce Johnson (3-3) got the start. After retired the side in the first inning, Johnson gave up Smith’s homerun in the second inning.

Our pitchers, our bullpen, have done very well, Tingler said.

Padres reliever Daniel Camarena, just called up from Triple-A EL Paso, gave up two runs in the seventh on three Dodgers hits. The big hit was the two-run single by Pollock with the bases loaded from the right side.

He had a great night, Tingler said. Pollock did well.

Los Angeles made it 5-0 in the eighth against Reiss Knehr. Trea Turner doubled, stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner. Later in the inning, Corey Seager batted in Max Muncy with another sacrifice fly.

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer off Corey Knebel in the bottom half. Blake Treinen struckout Jake Cronenworth to end the inning.

San Diego also put on two runners in the ninth before Kenley Jansen struckout Adam Frazier for his 28th save.

Overall, Kenley’s stuff was really good, Roberts said.

San Diego’s best chance to take the lead came in the fourth. With a runner on board, Machado hit a towering drive to left field, but Pollock timed his jump perfectly and caught him about 12 inches (30 cm) above the wall.

The last time I tried to hit a homer, I was ashamed. I didn’t want to jump too late and run into the wall, Pollock said. You don’t get chances like that very often when you have a catchable ball over the wall.”

The Padres led the 19-game season series 7-4, including a three-game sweep at Petco Park in late June. Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak against San Diego, its longest since 2010. The Dodgers have won the season’s run for 10 straight years.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres RHP Yu Darvish threw his third bullpen since leaving an August 12 start with a tight lower back. Darvish also took field practice afterwards. We got close, Tingler said. … RHP Dinelson Lamet (inflammation of the right forearm) began a rehabilitation period at Class A Lake Elsinore. Lamet was nearing his return in mid-August when he suffered a setback from an infection in his hip.

NEXT ONE

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA) will face LHP Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82) in the middle game of the series on Wednesday-evening.

——