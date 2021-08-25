Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Uncertainty hangs over intense Formula 1 title fight

Radio and text coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix is ​​live on the BBC Sport website

The Formula 1 season restarts this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix with the title fight in balance and an air of uncertainty hangs over the second half of the championship on many different levels.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been locked together in one of the most intense and bitter campaigns in years, their Mercedes and Red Bull teams beating it both on and off the track without a quarter of an hour being asked or given.

But how long will their match last? The Japanese Grand Prix was canceled last week and no one knows exactly how many races there will be before the end of the season.

Between now and then, Hamilton v Verstappen is just one of a number of intriguing stories to unfold.

the brawl

The magnificent circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in the Ardennes forest starts a series of three races in successive weekends on legendary European circuits.

After Belgium, the return of F1 to Zandvoort in the Netherlands for the first time since 1985 promises a feverish, intimidating atmosphere full of passionate Verstappen fans, followed by the Italian Grand Prix at the charismatic Monza.

Hamilton starts this series of races with an eight point lead in the championship. But while that may at first glance suggest he is a minor favorite for a record eighth title, a closer analysis of the season so far belies that belief.

Traditionally, Hamilton only really comes to life in the second half of the season. In the past, both his ex-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg and former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel were slated through the late summer and fall as Hamilton achieved a rich vein of consistency and form in the 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

That could still happen. But 2021 was Mercedes’ toughest season since the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

Just two races ago, Verstappen had secured a 32-point lead in the championship with four wins in five races. He would have won all five had he not suffered a tire failure at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was won by his teammate Sergio Perez, and Hamilton seemed on the right track.

Then came the crash between Hamilton and Verstappen on the British Grand Prix – a major turning point when Verstappen retired and Hamilton won. That was followed by another difficult weekend for Verstappen in Hungary, when his car was badly damaged in the first corner, caused by a mistake by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, and he was only able to finish ninth, while Hamilton was third.

The arguments over who was at fault – and to what extent – for the incident at Silverstone will rage as long as people are interested in car racing.

But regardless of the pros and cons of that situation, the cumulative effect of both races is twofold: first, Hamilton has scored 40 points in his favor in the championship; and second, that there has been no real chance to judge the respective race pace of the two cars since Mercedes introduced an upgrade at Silverstone.

For Silverstone, Red Bull clearly had a pace advantage over the two races in Austria. Mercedes could and should have won the race in France before that, but their car was faster than the Red Bull in qualifying only once in five races. After the upgrade, Hamilton qualified fastest at both Silverstone and Hungary.

So Mercedes seemed to have gained a small advantage again, but how the competition picture between the two teams will play out for the rest of the season is unknown.

Adding even more uncertainty is the situation surrounding Verstappen’s engine allocation.

Red Bull’s partner Honda had hoped to save the engine that was in the car at Silverstone – the second of Verstappen’s allowed three power units this season.

But in Hungary, Honda discovered a previously invisible crack and had to replace it, and Verstappen had to grab his third and final bike.

Can the second engine be salvaged? For now, Honda says nothing. If not, there’s a good chance Verstappen will need a fourth engine to make it to the end of the season – and that would mean a grid penalty sometime later, a further blow to his title campaign.

The Tokyo Olympics continued, but the Japanese government decided to cancel the country’s Grand Prix

Unsure about the calendar

Due to Japan’s cancellation for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, there are officially 10 races on the calendar between now and the end of the season.

But it probably won’t stay that way. F1 president Stefano Domenicali is determined to get as close to a record 23-race season as possible, despite the challenges of the pandemic, which have already canceled events in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore.

F1 has spent the summer break – when all teams have to close for two weeks to give staff time to rest and recover – imagining what the final part of the season could look like.

There are a number of uncertainties and the picture is complicated by global travel restrictions. For example, Turkey, Mexico and Brazil are currently on the UK’s red list and require 10 days of hotel quarantine for anyone returning from those countries, and since most of the teams are based in the UK, that matters.

Japan’s cancellation raises issues with the Turkish event – the plan was for UK-based staff to extend their 10-day quarantine period from Istanbul in Suzuka, but that has passed.

A second race in Austin, Texas, a week before the US Grand Prix, was scheduled. But that now seems unlikely.

The period around October and November is particularly tricky – currently it’s Turkey, followed by a three-week hiatus for Japan, then the US, Mexico and Brazil. But there will likely be some shuffling, and it will be a few more weeks before the calendar details are finalized around that time frame.

The end of the season seems clearer. A new event in Qatar is expected to be added to make it a three-race final in the Middle East, culminating in the new race in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and the final event in Abu Dhabi.

Even then, the question of Brazil means it remains to be seen whether that is three weeks in a row, or whether Qatar should be right after Brazil to avoid the British quarantine, and then a gap for the last two races.

Ferrari and McLaren once battled for the F1 constructors’ title, but are far behind Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021

Ferrari v McLaren, and the Ricciardo problem

Behind the title fight, there is an equally intriguing battle for third place between Ferrari and McLaren, who are tied on points behind Mercedes and Red Bull, with Ferrari ahead of the results countdown.

A look at the drivers’ championship table, however, highlights McLaren’s problem in this fight. While Lando Norris – one of the standout stars of the season – is in brilliant third place behind Hamilton and Verstappen, his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is 63 points behind the Briton in ninth place.

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, are just three points apart in sixth and seventh.

Sainz has had an impressive debut season for Ferrari, yet Leclerc has been the stronger driver of the team and should be higher up – luck has not worked for him.

But the proximity of the Ferrari drivers only serves to highlight the struggle facing Ricciardo, who takes an unexpectedly long time to adapt to the driving style required by the McLaren car, a situation exacerbated by the constant excellence of norris. To be third in the championship for both second drivers of the two best teams is an outstanding achievement.

Ricciardo’s frustration, who was regularly outpaced by Norris, sometimes significantly, mounted and he recently described his plight as “a bit of a sad reality for the moment”.

That sounds particularly pessimistic for someone who is not only known for his positivity, but who has established himself as one of the leading drivers in the sport in recent years.

Ricciardo’s problem stems from a mismatch between the way he drives and the way the McLaren should be driven.

Ricciardo, McLaren’s performance director Andrea Stella, says, “likes to roll the speed into the corner and not necessarily brake as much as our car requires”.

The McLaren is strong in the straight of the braking phase, but relatively weak on the turn-in, making Ricciardo’s style a poor match, and he struggles to generate the necessary amount of rotation when entering the corner.

The surprise, however, is the time it takes him to adapt, which should not be expected from a driver of his caliber.

Will the summer break have given him a chance to reset, clear his head and come back stronger, or will he be stuck with this until the end of the season? The answer could well determine McLaren’s chances of beating Ferrari to that coveted third position.

Russell excelled when he filled in for Lewis Hamilton for one race at Mercedes last season

The driver market

Off-track, the biggest questions are who will be riding where next season.

The most important decision still unannounced is who will get the second Mercedes seat next to Lewis Hamilton, who died last month committed to another two years with the team.

The decision, team boss Toto Wolff has made clear, is between incumbent Valtteri Bottas and Williams driver George Russell, and the Brit is widely expected to get the nod as he has more than proved his potential as a future superstar over the past few seasons. .

Some insiders think a decision has already been made in Russell’s favor, but Mercedes say there won’t be any clarity until next month.

If Russell wins the seat, Bottas will be looking at a switch to Alfa Romeo – likely instead of Kimi Raikkonen, whose illustrious F1 career looks set to take off after a lackluster first half and approaching his 42nd birthday in October – or back to Williams in an exchange with Russell.

Will Perez keep second Red Bull seat outside of Mercedes? The Mexican has occasionally impressed and is slightly closer to Verstappen in terms of average qualifying pace than his predecessors, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. But he is fifth in the championship and has rarely fulfilled the role of spoiler for Mercedes that Red Bull demands of their second driver.

Further up the grid, the lineups at Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin will continue as they are, and Alpine is all but confirmed.

Hungarian winner Esteban Ocon already has a new three-year deal and Alpine has strongly hinted that they will take an option on Fernando Alonso, whose performance has been extremely impressive since he became fully familiar with his new car in early summer.

But all the other teams have some degree of uncertainty about them.

Outside of the driver market, F1 bosses have some big decisions to make, especially over the details of the new engine formula that will come into effect from 2025.

The plan is to increase the performance share of the hybrid part of the engine to 50% of the total power and introduce fully sustainable fuels. But the architecture of the engine — specifically whether it has an MGU-H, the part of the hybrid system that recovers energy from the turbo — and the details of the fuel, whether it’s biofuel or synthetic e-fuel, are undecided. .

A large meeting of engine manufacturers with the FIA ​​is planned for the Italian Grand Prix after which more clarity may emerge.