Business allegations arise over messy divorce from Steph Curry’s parents





Sonya and Dell Curry, the NBA parents who raised Steph, Seth and Sydel Curry, announced Monday that they are divorcing after 33 years. But allegations of extramarital affairs on both sides make this all less than amicable. TMZ broke the news On Wednesday, the Currys accused each other of cheating in court documents. Dell Curry reportedly had affairs with four different women, and Sonya says these affairs were well known to family and friends. Dell Curry has shot back that Sonya is dating former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson dating back to when both Dell and Sonya were college athletes at Virginia Tech, and so was he. Sonya claims her relationship with Johnson only started after she and Dell legally split up last year. Dell further tries to deny alimony to Sonya, saying she lived with Johnson in Tennessee, but Sonya says this isn’t true and she lives alone after Dell kicked her out of the house. Sonya and Dell Curry had baby Steph in 1988, the same year they married, and his NBA player brother Seth, currently with the Philadelphia 76ers, was born in 1990. Their little sister Sydel was born in 1994, and as Bay Area News Group NotesHer husband Damion Lee currently plays with Steph for the Golden State Warriors. The older Curries have been regulars at their sons’ games in recent years, where they have seen Steph win three NBA championships and become the league’s MVP twice. They have lived together in North Carolina, although it is not clear where Sonya Curry now lives. The Curry children have not yet publicly commented on the divorce. Top image: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals in the ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and/or using this photo, User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

