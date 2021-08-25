It’s way too early to judge Jose Berrios’ trade

While Jose BerriosBlue Jay’s tenure isn’t off to the best start, it’s way too early to regret the blockbuster July trade.

The Blue Jays paid a very high price to acquire the 27-year-old pitcher, sending two of their best prospects in Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson to Minnesota on July 30. At the time of the deal, Berrios was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over 20 starts and 121.2 innings pitched for the Twins, and unfortunately that success didn’t follow him to his new team. With his first five starts as a Blue Jay, he is now 1-2 with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP, throwing 24.1 innings.

Those aren’t exactly the kind of numbers we were hoping to see from the expensive new addition to the roster, but that said, it’s way too early to overreact. We may have been spoiled by the magic run David Price put on in 2015, the last time the Blue Jays went out and got a top-notch starting pitcher in the trade market, but this is a very different situation.

In my mind, there are two or even three reasons why Blue Jays fans are already starting to get nervous about the early return, and that’s on top of the rough start to his tenure in Toronto. First, we won’t know the value of the deal for a few years, and that will depend on the future of both Martin and Woods Richardson.

It’s never easy to give up on top odds, and the duo were one of the most exciting in the Blue Jays’ system. It’s very possible that the trade will come back to haunt Ross Atkins, but for now it’s just not worth overanalyzing. Look back at what the Jays gave up on acquiring Price and Troy Tulowitzki in separate deals on the 2015 deadline, a time when many accused then-GM Alex Anthopoulos of being reckless, and you’ll probably feel better about the Berrios- deal. Forecasts are still prospects, at least until they aren’t.

The second is the fact that the Jays were hoping to compete for a spot in the playoffs this season, and sadly they have now fallen 5.5 games from 2nd Wild Card position and plunged even below the 10% chance of winning. to make up for the 38. games to play, at least according to Fangraphs. Acquiring Berrios had added appeal because in theory they would have at least two seasons in the rotation with him to make a real point at a World Series. Now it looks like the first of those two chances has been lost.

The third is a bit more complicated, and it’s possible that not many fans are thinking that far ahead. That said, I’ve seen a few connections with Berrios and pending free agent Robbie Ray, and a reasonable question whether they can keep both. Ray will be a free agent at the end of the season and was so good in 2021 that he is a legitimate candidate for the AL Cy Young award. After signing a one-year, $8 million pact to return to the Jays this season, it’s almost certain Ray will at least double his annual salary, on a multi-year pact.

The reason I bring up Ray’s situation is that the Blue Jays have some tough decisions to make this winter, and some more in the not too distant future. Can they afford to pay Ray a salary of 20 million a season, and do they still have the budget to make Berrios an extension offer? I’m pretty sure it’s always been the plan to let Berrios stay in Toronto for longer than a season and a half left on his contract, but that won’t come cheap either. As much as we’d like to think the payroll is endless, with high salaries for George Springer, Hyun Jin Ryu, it will be nearly impossible to keep everyone.

With two more seasons of Ryu, at least one more of Berrios, and the rise of Alek Manoah, I’m certainly not the only one who thinks the Jays are more comfortable letting Ray walk because they bought Berrios. Things like that happen in baseball when teams juggle payrolls, but it would be a little easier to swallow the idea if their newest starter met his own standards.

I know I said two or three, but I’ll throw in another boost so as not to freak out about the Berrios deal. Quite simply, it’s only been five starts and the first two have been quality outings from the right-hander. It’s far too small a sample size to make a judgment about, even if his recent struggles were just as ill-timed as the Blue Jays attack went freezing cold.