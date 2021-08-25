Jags RB Travis Etienne out of season after foot injury





Jacksonville, Florida. Travis Etienne would be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He may not have had the same impact as starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson’s other offensive star and the all-time leading rusher of the Atlantic Coast Conference looked like he would be a prominent figure, perhaps even the go-to guy on offense. from coach Urban Meyer. Match-up nightmare? Versatile weapon? Big threat? Etienne was expected to offer all that and more after Jacksonville made him the 25th overall pick in the April NFL drawing. Now, however, Meyer and the Jaguars will have to wait a year to see what Etienne can do in the NFL. The team placed the running back on the injured reserve on Tuesday, a day after he sustained a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Etienne sprained his foot during Monday night’s loss in New Orleans. Tests on Tuesday revealed the extent of the injury. He is expected to undergo surgery as soon as possible. He may have been able to return late in the year, but the Jaguars chose to approach it cautiously and give him plenty of time to recover for the 2022 season. As Etienne landed on IR before the 53-man rosters were set next Tuesday, he cannot return this season. The loss of Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches as a receiver in the lock and as a change of pace. Etienne scored 4,952 yards in four seasons with Clemson. He also set ACC records for hasty touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78), and runs scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of the 55 games in his career, and the Jaguars counted on him to have the same success as a rookie. He was essentially untraceable from the backfield in training camp and one of Lawrence’s favorite targets near the goal line. Etienne had also been part of a three-back rushing attack for Jacksonville, sharing with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either of the other two and would have played a big part. Replacing Etienne will not be easy, if at all possible. Jacksonville has no one on the list with his skills. He is the latest in a long list of Jaguars first round picks with several issues in Year 1. Recipient Justin Blackmon was arrested in 2012. Defensive end Dante Fowler blew out a knee in the rookie camp in 2015. Runback Leonard Fournette had struggled to pick up the attack in 2017. And cornerback CJ Henderson missed half of the 2020 season with injuries. Bears start Fields in Preseason Final, Dalton in Week 1 The Chicago Bears will start with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in Saturday’s preseason finale in Tennessee against the Titans. I’m preparing the same thing, Fields said. I’m just going to approach it the same way and just do my best. Although Fields will start that game, he is still considered the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 12. All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football in the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us, Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday. Fields will play with some, but not all, offensive starters. Nagy said he’s leaning towards giving the former Ohio State star the chance to play with the Bears’ first-team offensive line, but the receivers could be a mix of reserves and starters. I think it will be a good opportunity for him and then you know you have to be selective across the board with the other players as we go but you will see a direction more like the old fashioned preseason fourth game before that Nagy said. The coach made it clear that Saturday’s start was not meant to see if Fields would get a nod for the opener. The decision to go with Dalton has already been made. Fields, who was drafted 11th after the Bears traded for the Heisman finalist in the first round, is expected to play the first half on Saturday, Nagy said. I think that’s one of the biggest parts, just playing, finding that rhythm, Fields said. I’m going to approach this game the way I’ve approached the last two games. Just get into play, move the ball around the court and try to score a touchdown every drive. Nagy said Fields’ next move after the preseason is almost entirely dependent on how Dalton performs in the regular season. You see, but I’d say yes, the big picture when we talked about this from the beginning, we said who would be the best for the Chicago Bears and of course that’s about production and winning, right? said Nagy. So when you look at this thing, you want to make sure we’re all supporting each other with one common goal to win, and offensively to score touchdowns. And Andy knows that, Andy is well aware of that. Andys looked forward to the opportunity to show what he can do with these starters and in this offense. After that game, players are evaluated daily, according to the coach. Dalton started the preseason opener, a 20-13 win over Miami, and last week 41-15 loss at home to Buffalo. Fields leads the Bears in the preseason with 79 rushing yards. He is 23 of 39 and passes for 222 yards with a touchdown and an 83.5 passer rating. Of course there were some good plays and some bad plays, Fields said. So we just talked about those good and bad plays and saw what we had to work on and just the little things, shooting ourselves in the foot and stuff like that. Dalton is 13 of 21 for 164 yards with a TD and an interception and an 82.2 passer rating. A major concern for the Bears is the blockage of the pass for Fields, whose helmet was slammed on a pocket after an attack against Buffalo. The Bears will have 39-year veteran Jason Peters on the field for this game to mingle with Elijah Wilkinson and Larry Borom on the left. Panthers Sign Robby Anderson For $37.5 Million Extension When it came down to it, Robby Anderson saw no reason not to sign a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers. The coaches, the organization, the city, everything I generally love about being here, Anderson said. The Panthers agreed to a $37.5 million contract extension with the fifth-year wide receiver on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Anderson’s deal runs through 2023 and includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased his 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will earn $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Anderson would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. We wanted to lock him up for a few more years and maintain continuity with the receivers and our skill positions, said Panthers director Scott Fitterer. And this is one way to do it, get ahead of the ‘salary cap’. Fitterer said Anderson’s deal will not affect DJ Moore’s contract situation. Fitterer said the Panthers would also eventually want to extend Moore’s rookie deal. They still have some time, however, as Moore’s contract does not expire until after the 2022 season. Both Anderson and Moore were 1,000 yard receivers last year. Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and his most prolific season came in 2017, when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Anderson has done everything asked of him, adding that he likes his durability. Anderson started all 16 games last season. He was known to be a deep game threat and I know when we signed him some people said he is just a deep ball, Rhule said. But last year he made most of his money through mediocre, shallow catch-and-run games.” Now Rhule would like to see Anderson catch more deep balls this season with former Jets teammate Sam Darnold now quarterback. Sam has a big arm and hopefully with Robby we can take advantage of the whole field, said Rhule. For me it means going harder,” Anderson said of the overtime. “I feel like if I go from that to that, I can go to even more. The main goal… is to win the Super Bowl.

