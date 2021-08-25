Mitchell Miller, convicted of bullying at age 14, joins USHL team

Mitchell Miller, who was cut by two teams last fall after a previous bullying conviction was reported, has landed with a new team.

The United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm announced on Wednesday that they are bringing back the defender, who played for them in 2019-20.

Miller was won in the fourth round of the 2020 round by the Arizona Coyotes. The Arizona Republic reported later that Miller had admitted to bullying a black classmate with developmental disabilities in a juvenile court in Ohio four years earlier, at age 14.

The classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, was tricked into licking a candy that Miller and another boy had wiped down a urinal in the bathroom. Meyer-Crothers also told the paper that Miller had used racist comments around him.

Shortly afterwards, the Coyotes renounced their rights to him and the University of North Dakota fired him. Miller didn’t play hockey last season.

The Storm said they decided “after careful consideration” to add Miller to the roster.

We know Mitchell very well and we are convinced that what happened when he was 14 is not indicative of his character or who he is now as a 19-year-old young man,” said Anthony Noreen, the Storm’s head coach and chairman of the team. hockey operations, in a statement.