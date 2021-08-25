The receiver’s job remains up for grabs heading into the Lions preseason final against Colts





ALLEN PARK — The new Detroit Lions regime had months to scout the players they inherit and take over. After that, they had a rookie mini camp, three rounds of OTAs, a mandatory mini camp, and now an entire training camp to continue their evaluations. Needless to say, they’ve already seen enough to secure the most roster spots for Friday night’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But head coach Dan Campbell is a big believer in rewarding players who produce when the bright lights come on, and there are a few spots at the back of the roster that could be compromised on Friday night. Nowhere is that more true than at the receiver, where Tom Kennedy is pushing Quintez Cephus and rookie Javon McKinley for the one or two bench jobs behind Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond. We were looking for guys who, 1) can divorce, 2) make the plays out there, said head coach Dan Campbell. That’s the job description. And then we definitely need guys who can block on the perimeter because if you want explosive runs, those guys have to block on the perimeter. But I do know this: It’s a lot easier for the quarterback to make precise throws when there’s separation. That’s ultimately what we were looking for and we have a few guys who have enough in their bodies to do that. Are they doing what they were coached to do now, taking the basics from here to the game? That was what we were looking for in that position. Make plays, be playmakers, you get a chance. By that standard, Kennedy has played himself on the roster bubble. He is a former lacrosse pro who has developed on the practice team over the past two years. He also played a lot in training and carried that into the preseason, where he led the Lions in hosting both shows. Kennedy is eighth in the league with 107 preseason receiving yards. But … Special teams are going to play a big role, said offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Look closely at how they perform in all phases. And that could be the squeeze for a player like Kennedy, who doesn’t naturally fit into special teams. He is mostly a return man, a job won by Raymond. And that can make it hard to carry Kennedy, especially with guys like St. Brown and Raymond who are able to play his position in the slot, not to mention TJ Hockenson’s tight end and DAndre Swift’s running back. . That last spot or two at the receiver often has more to do with what a player can contribute to special teams, as they usually don’t see many passes on offense anyway, and Cephus and McKinley both offer potentially more than Kennedy there. On the other hand, Campbell has emphasized his desire to reward players who performed best in the preseason, and few skill players have outperformed Kennedy. I’ll tell you, special teams, when you start to get to number 5, if you’re not a three, four-core guy, that’s a problem, Lynn said. Because we need a good special teams unit, so that’s what we were looking for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/lions/2021/08/receiver-job-remains-up-for-grabs-heading-into-lions-preseason-finale-against-colts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos