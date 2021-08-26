Recent Match Report – Hampshire vs Notts 2nd Quarter Final 2021

Hampshire 125 for 9 (Prest 44, Paterson 3-22) beat Nottinghamshire 123 (Clarke 42, Dawson 3-24) with two runs

No side has ever successfully defended the domestic T20 title and it proved once again when Notts Outlaws came up two runs short in an exceptionally low scoring game in front of more than 14,000 stunned supporters at Trent Bridge.

Notts, all-powerful, showing off Notts, masters of all they research at Trent Bridge, played their 10th home quarter final in 12 years, failed to chase a 126 goal despite being more than halfway through with just one wicket down. It was a widely used surface – not necessarily a design, as is the question in international squares these days – but even that admitting of Hampshire’s escape act was quite spectacular.

The most pressing question in this Blast quarter-final was which Hampshire would show up? The team that has been bottom of the South Group for most of the summer or the team that has won their last five games – finishing by chasing a goal of 185 in 14.1 overs – to squeeze into the last eight on run rate ?

The answer was obvious: it was the lame version. Presented with a worn, fourteen-day-old surface, far removed from the run-fest fields that have been a fixture of Trent Bridge T20 evenings over the years, they were awash with doubt. This was the Hampshire getting used to the defeat until James Vince, their only real quality English batter, got a rich form of form.

Okay, so Tom Perst, an 18-year-old in his first season, had amassed a convincing response with 44 from 34 balls, and James Fuller had dealt some lecherous blows in his 30 as well. But Hampshire’s 125 for 9 was impoverished, especially when Notts raced against eighth to 66 for 1 with Joe Clarke producing the most elegant innings of the night.

How wrong that turned out to be. Hampshire’s resilience came to the fore again when Notts’ batters were unable to adapt to the demands of a tenacious pitch. The last over came down to three needed with the last pair on the crease. Matt Carter had flattened two sixes from the penultimate, from Chris Wood, to keep Notts one stroke from victory, but the last man, Dane Paterson, was on strike against Brad Wheal. Paterson failed to hit a single off the first three balls – Vince blew a chance to drive out Carter at the end of the non-striker when he was bounced back on the second ball from the over – then Paterson took a drive to the keeper to spark Hampshire celebrations.

Notts has lost just three of those home quarter-finals – and Hampshire, the victors on each occasion, can now add 2021 to 2012 and 2014.

Notts captain Steven Mullaney has braved Australian Dan Christian all season, but he knew this had gotten away. “It was a total that we definitely should have chased,” he said. “We knew the pitch was being used. There has been a lot of cricket played this year, be it the Hundred or International, but it was way below par. I thought this was a 150-160 field.”

Vince, his polar opposite, said: “After seven or eight overs it seemed like a mile away, but all season we found a way to come back and this was no different. It was a huge effort.”

Tom Perst scored the highest score with 44 from 34 balls Getty Images

Nott’s start showed few inhibitions. Alex Hales plopped Liam Dawson’s slow left arm long-on, but even when Ben Duckett was exhausted — struck by Fuller’s direct hit from the center for failing to negotiate a way around bowler Scott Currie — it didn’t go up. alarms. But Tom Moores, a very insubstantial batter, swung to the leg when Mason Crane turned a leg pinner, then Dawson hit twice in two balls to leave Notts 85 for 5: Clarke fell for 42 to a leading edge, Samit Patel crawled to outside of its fold to be pounded along the leg side.

After Joe Weatherley made an excellent catch on backward square to remove Ben Slater, Notts again lost two in two, this time to Currie, as Calvin Harrison and Mullaney both lacked the muscle to clear the leg-side boundary. If you’re in trouble, call some big boys, moving piano and digging trenches a specialty, and Notts did that in the form of Carter and Luke Fletcher. But Fletcher lost his leg stump and Carter lost the strike which proved to be just as costly.

A nerve-wracking finish disguised the fact that after the glitz of the Hundred for much of the night, this wasn’t the kind of match the Blast needed to catch the wave.

“Innocence is exhausted. I think we’ve lost the ability to be blown away by music.” So said Brian Wilson, the American singer-songwriter and record producer, co-founder of the Beach Boys.

The warning applies not only to music, but also to cricket, where the innocence is not exhausted, only the pitches, as the output increases. Squares on the large property are under a lot of pressure, especially from TV which requires central places aligned with the camera portal.

As they have all season, Notts’ trio of spinners – Harrison, Carter and Patel – held the sway, their return from 5 for 70 in 12 overs continued the dominance which sees them finish this season with a collective of 54 wickets. Vince made 9, his first shot on purpose. D’Arcy Short, his opening partner, and also potentially destructive, was also killed on his first offensive shot, a loose ball from Dane Paterson which he slammed to short midwicket.

Joe Weatherley was another batter who fell in a sweep from above, this time against Carter. When Hampshire finally got some pace on the ball, it turned out to be Harrison’s faster ball, firing into Lewis McManus’ stumps; he may have been lbw on the ball before. Dawson knocked a flyout back to Harrison, first pitch.

Fuller woke up Hampshire’s innings and used his feet to drive Harrison out, beating Steven Mullaney for six. Perst, who had worked the ball around with a maturity that belied his years, took off in a burst of activity: a staggered straight six against Paterson, a simple drop by Hales and a flyout by Harrison as he hit a full toss to deep square. It turned out to be a young player who made his mark in a lost cause. No one could imagine that he had just played a game-defining inning. He should now be given the chance to play one more time as it is Hampshire going to Finals Day.