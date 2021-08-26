Red Sox will use poet Matt Barnes in ‘low-leverage’ situations





Red Stockings

“We’ll see how matches go. We’ll use him accordingly.” Matt Barnes of Boston Red Sox, center, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora after being eliminated in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Less than two months after making an All-Star team and signing a lucrative extension with the Red Sox, Matt Barnes may be in danger of losing his status as the closer to the Red Sox, at least for now. On Tuesday, Barnes struggled again – giving up a homer and a few walks before being pulled in favor of Hansel Robles. Robles held onto the team’s 11-9 win, but Barnes’ ERA has increased the past weeks. After the match, Barnes said he would be willing to play in a set-up role if necessary as he tries to regain his form. On Wednesday, prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Twins, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Barnes’ comments. “We’ll see how the games go,” Cora said. ‘We will use it accordingly. I do not want [to] say he’s not the poet, he’s the poet, he’s the mechanic, whatever. We have [to] getting him right, that’s the most important thing.” Cora noted that other relievers in the competition have also struggled, most notably White Sox closer Liam Hendricks, whose wife? caught him tipping pitches on TV. “We are always looking for [it] but you have to clean up your stuff because the other teams are doing the same,” Cora said. “Hopefully it’s a tip. Hopefully that’s the case.” The Red Sox will try a variety of solutions, from mechanical solutions to putting Barnes into low-leverage situations in hopes of regaining his confidence. When he’s not the closest, Cora noted several relievers who could take over the role, including Robles, Garrett Whitlock and Garrett Richards. “We have to keep looking, we have to keep working,” Cora said. “He’s tough. In terms of the way the fastball plays and the breaking ball, in terms of numbers, it is quite similar to earlier in the season. The results are of course not there.” Get the latest sports news in Boston Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

