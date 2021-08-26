4 predictions for the rest of the regular season

As we approach Craigtember, the Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and have a magical number that dwindles by the day as they head into the rest of their three game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

Everything seems great now, but there are no guarantees that the Brewers will make the playoffs. Teams have had collapses before. The Brouwers of 2014, for example. It still hurts to think about. Yes, this team is a lot better and has the pitching to back it up.

It’s okay to be excited and positive, but there’s no need to get too confident until that magic number hits zero and hopefully the confetti starts flying again in American Family Field.

Milwaukee still has many milestones to hit, but many of them should be positive. After Covid-19 hit the clubhouse and injuries, many players are now back and performing at a high level. There was no guarantee that they would all return 100%.

Pitcher Adrian Houser was the hardest hit of the players who made it onto the Covid list, and could still have a serviceable start for the Crew this weekend. Eduardo Escobar and Freddy PeraltaThe injuries are not too serious, which is a good sign for the team. Tyrone Taylor will be out for a while, but luckily the team has plenty of outfielders. The Brewers should have all hands on deck for the final month of the season and be able to push for the postseason and another NL Central title.

So what’s in store for us from now until the end of the regular season? Here are four key predictions for the rest of the Brewers season.

1. Christian Yelich Keeps Improving

Before the Reds series began, Yelich hits .356 with two homeruns and 10 RBI’s in the last 11 games. He has 15 hits in his last nine starts. There is no guarantee that he will get better every series. But if he continues to hit the ball as hard as it is and more home runs are produced, teams should be even more concerned about the Brewers entering the postseason.

Saturday, August 21, game should be remembered as a Brewers classic. Not only did Milwaukee win the game 9-6 against the Washington Nationals, they had so many moments to remember that it wasn’t just Christian Yelich. In the 5th inning, Omar Narvaez it surfaced near the Brewers dugout in foul territory. They made the catch, but both the first baseman and the catcher were near the action. melted man then tapped and ran all the way open with no one covering the base. A great heads up base running play.

And sure, it wasn’t all about Yelich. However, it was mostly about him. In the bottom of the first inning and already one run behind, Christian came to the plate and hit a 414 foot homerun to center to tie the score. It was his first since July 18. He also singled in the 5th to bring Lorenzo Cain home for another RBI on the day.

In the 8th, Yelich came to the plate with the bases loaded. He then hit another 454 grand slam bomb in the middle. It put the Brewers in charge and basically sealed the win. It was a great moment, and a moment I could repeat over and over again. Even Giannis was excited.

In the first game against the Reds on August 24, Yelich went 1-3, but also had a crucial sacrifice fly in the seventh to bring the game to one run. The Brewers would win 7-4 after breaking up the Reds bullpen. Christian’s batting average is now .248 and has 40 RBI’s this season.