Serena Williams’ US Open Withdrawal Final Sign Tennis Nears End of Star-Studded Era

The US Open kicks off Monday, and while many of the world’s top players return to New York after a pandemic-stricken tournament in 2020, as well as a near-capacity level of fans in all their rowdy glory, it’ll be who ‘is’ t presence that is perhaps most felt.

Serena Williams announced on Wednesday that she will not play in the final Grand Slam of the year, joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the star-studded withdrawal list. Williams said her torn hamstring still hasn’t fully recovered since Wimbledon, while Federer will need another surgery on his right knee and Nadal said he will miss the rest of the season with a recurring problem with his left foot.

It will be the first major none of the three will compete in since the US Open in 1997. If that feels like a lifetime ago, well, it’s because it was — five players currently in the top 10 in the WTA. standing, were not yet born.

Since then, the trio have racked up 63 major singles titles – with Williams a further 16 in doubles and mixed doubles – and an astonishing 838 weeks at the top of the world rankings. Though Novak Djokovic is considered the third member of the sport’s Big Three and could eventually surpass them all in titles and records, Williams has been the true owner of the distinction for the past two decades, along with Federer and Nadal.

Take your pick and compete for a chance to win $1,000! Make your choices

They are arguably the greatest tennis superstar threesome ever, with unparalleled success on the court and an A-plus level of fame, popularity and associated endorsement. Williams has won more major titles than anyone during the Open era, and Federer and Nadal (with Djokovic) are tied for the most ever in men. They’ve brought tennis to the mainstream and have become a name phenomenon — Serena, Roger and Rafa — along the way, just as comfortable on red carpets and talk shows as they are on the tennis court.

While none of the three have mentioned retirement and they have made several promises of return in their statements ahead of the US Open, it seems clear that the end of an era is fast approaching.

Certainly, on a practical level, that should come as no surprise. Athletes get older and one day, no matter how many records they have broken or how many accolades they have won, they can no longer outrun Father Time. Williams turns 40 next month and joins Federer, who hit the milestone birthday a few weeks ago. Nadal is 35.

But despite their advanced age (that is, for professional sports), the three seemed to defy the laws of time and aging. Williams won the 2017 Australian Open at the age of 35 and while pregnant, she returned to make the final in just her second major back after giving birth. Of course she could play at a high level into her forties, right?

We almost took their unlikely dominance for granted because it felt like they were always there and always would be. There have been clear hints of the end in recent years as recovery from injuries took longer than before and the level of play of the next generation of players continued to rise.

Despite that, the three stallholders have remained in the top 10 and contenders in almost every event they’ve played. Williams fell just out of the top 20 this month for the first time since her comeback in 2018, while Federer and Nadal are still in the top 10.

The 2017 Australian Open was Williams’ most recent Grand Slam win, but she has reached four finals since she returned from childbirth and made it to the semi-finals at the last two hard court majors. Federer hasn’t won a major title since the Australian Open in 2018, but he played in one of the most memorable Wimbledon finals in 2019 and even made a quarter-final at the All England Club this summer, despite playing a limited schedule that led until after recovering from multiple knee surgeries.



1 Related

Heck, Nadal won the (coronavirus-delayed) 2020 French Open less than a year ago. So long, every time it seemed like one of the three had been counted, they found a way to avert the doubters again.

But it doesn’t feel that way now. While they could certainly all return to play and score runs at their favorite majors in 2022, that is no longer a matter of course. And every tournament they enter, every match they can play, could be their last.

No one knew at the US Open 24 years ago that the sport’s tide was about to change and that three of the greatest athletes of all time would soon rise up the ranks and go down in the history books. Just like nobody knew that the 2020 French Open might be the last time Williams, Federer and Nadal would all play in the same major.

After losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals in February, Williams put her hand to her heart before emotionally waving to the crowd. She declined to answer when asked if it was a farewell to the Melbourne fans, but eventually admitted in tears: “I don’t know. If I ever said goodbye, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

In her statement on social media on Wednesday, Williams said she wanted to give her hamstring time to heal and concluded with, “See you soon.” Whether that means in a tennis tournament or elsewhere remains to be seen, but whatever happens to her, Federer and Nadal, their mark on the game will be felt for generations.

There may never be such a bright group of superstars playing at the same time again, but their indelible legacy will live on through all current and future players who first picked up a racket after watching Williams, Federer or Nadal.