Xiom GS2 Table Tennis Glue Sponge Set

The stated time frame within which you will receive your order is approximate, except where specific next day or specified day delivery options have been selected. The goods will be shipped to the address provided by you with your order and stated in the Order Confirmation. Please note that your goods may be partially shipped.

All items received damaged or incorrect are eligible for repair, replacement, part replacement or refund if reported to Tees Sport within 30 days of receipt. Please note that for knives and rubbers the ratings given are a general guideline and are not binding in terms of errors if they do not exactly correspond to the interpretation of a particular individual.

In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are at fault, the return postage will be refunded up to a value of £5.00. Exceptions to this are considered for returns weighing more than 1 kg. Products claimed to be defective and weighing more than 2 kg (e.g. robots, etc.) may be collected by Tees Sport (or an agent acting on behalf of Tees Sport) via a courier service. There is no charge for this service if the product is verified as defective. If it is determined that the product is not defective on return, the product will be returned to you subject to a £30.00 postage charge, which must be paid prior to return.

Tees Sport may employ an agent to act on their behalf to handle maintenance or claims related to defects on certain products (e.g., robots). This will not affect your statutory rights, but you may need to discuss all aspects of such a claim with Tees Sport’s third party agent until the issue is resolved.

In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are not at fault, you will be responsible for all return shipping charges and the items must be returned in their original condition and packaging. Notice of the return of goods in these circumstances must be made within 14 days from the date of receipt.

In the event that a price reduction has been entered for goods after a purchase has been made, Tees Sport will issue a partial refund of the difference between the price paid for the item and the reduced price entered, provided that a claim for such a partial refund will be made within 14 days of receipt of the goods.

All product feature reviews on the Tees Sport website are based on a combination of professional opinions resulting from our own testing and/or manufacturers’ guidelines. These reviews are therefore only considered as indicative and Tees Sport cannot be held responsible if your interpretation of these reviews after first use does not correspond to your own opinion about the product’s characteristics.

Ownership of any product ordered will pass to you once Tees Sport has received full payment for that product.

The couriers will try to deliver twice, after that you as a customer are obliged to collect the goods from your local branch.

If your delivery address is outside the UK, you may be subject to import duties and taxes, which are levied once a shipment reaches your country. Such additional charges for customs clearance must be borne by you. Please note that customs policies can vary widely from country to country; Tees Sport advises any customer to contact their local customs office for more information.

From time to time Tees Sport may engage a third party to fulfill orders, a contract for the sale of these products will be made between the third party supplier and you.

Please note that when shipping products internationally, please be aware that cross-border shipments are subject to opening and inspection by customs.

More information about our returns policy, which is part of these terms and conditions, can be found at www.teessport.com/returns-policy-i6.

Terms of delivery

Tees Sport uses the following delivery services to fulfill orders, some of which may or may not be made available depending on the products ordered. The following conditions apply to these delivery services:

Royal Mail Special Delivery on the following day (except Saturdays)

– Orders must be placed before 13:30 for same day dispatch. Orders placed after 1:30 PM are not guaranteed to ship the same day, but will be shipped the following weekday at the latest.

– Shipping days are Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. Orders placed on Friday before 13:30 will be delivered the following Monday, except on public holidays, when they will be delivered the next day.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– Money back guarantee on your delivery costs if your order does not arrive on time. Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is presumed to have been made correctly and on time if delivered before 6:00 PM on the specified delivery date.

Royal Mail Special Next Day Saturday Delivery

– Orders must be placed before 1.30pm Friday (or the Thursday before the Good Friday public holiday) for delivery on the Saturday of that week.

– Orders placed on Friday after 1:30 PM are not guaranteed to ship the same day and will ship on the Friday of the following week for Saturday delivery. If desired, you can contact us to request shipment on another day of the following week.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– Money back guarantee on your delivery costs if your order does not arrive on time. Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is presumed to have been made correctly and on time if delivered before 6:00 PM on the specified delivery date.

Royal Mail Tracked 24

– Estimated delivery within 1-2 days from date of shipment. Whilst Royal Mail Tracked 24 orders aim to be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed time frame and should be used as a guideline only.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (though not guaranteed) due date for deliveries by Royal Mail Tracked 24 is 1 business day after dispatch. Deliveries are not considered lost until 10 days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that you acknowledge that only after this time Tees Sport can make a claim for loss on your behalf and only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be shipped to you.

– Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is assumed to have been done correctly.

Royal Mail tracked 48

– Estimated delivery within 2-3 days from date of shipment. While Royal Mail Tracked 48 orders aim to be dispatched within 1 business day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should be used as a guideline only.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (though not guaranteed) due date for deliveries by Royal Mail Tracked 48 is 3 working days after dispatch. Deliveries are not considered lost until 10 days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that you acknowledge that only after this time Tees Sport can make a claim for loss on your behalf and only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be shipped to you.

– Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is assumed to have been done correctly.

Arrow-XL courier delivery

– Only used for full size table orders.

– Delivery time depends on zip code, but estimated at 7 – 10 working days. You will be contacted by email within 2 business days of placing the order to inform you of the closest available delivery dates in your area, after which you can choose the available delivery date that best suits your needs.

– You will be contacted by text or email the evening before the specified delivery date at approximately 6:00 PM to inform you of the 3 hour delivery window for your table delivery. Delivery times are from Monday to Friday between 07:00 and 19:00.

– In the event that products other than full-size tables are also included in an order, these products will be shipped via one of the other delivery services above, depending on the products selected, separately from the table(s) on the earliest available date, unless specifically requested otherwise by you to be sent at a later date.