Now Vikings’ Top Tight End, Irv Smith Jr. trains with NFL’s best at the position – WCCO





EAGAN, Min. (AP) Irv Smith Jr. has become the best tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, bringing his enviable blend of speed and power to what promises to be a more prominent role in his third season. Smith also has bigger goals for his burgeoning career, taking a desirable place among the game’s best players in his position. That’s exactly where he was for over three days this summer on a steamy practice field in Nashville, Tennessee. READ MORE: Kirk Cousins ​​says meeting with Dr. osterholm ‘was what it was’ The informal, grassroots event was dubbed “Tight End University” by organizers Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, two of the league’s current top players and a recently retired star. Smith was invited to the group of over 40 players, just for tight ends. “We kind of got together and kind of spoke our language and just talked about the position,” Smith said. “It’s a very unique position in a way because you do a lot of different things on the pitch and it’s really nice to have all those guys doing the same things.” Arrangements have already been made for a 2022 sequel, and who knows where Smith will fit in the NFL’s unofficial hierarchy in a year’s time? Kelce (Kansas City), Kittle (San Francisco) and Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay) are widely regarded as the established elite, but there’s plenty of room for a fledgling player like Smith to step up and level up. Kyle Rudolph’s departure as a free agent to the New York Giants created an opening for Smith in a schedule that has long been friendly to tight ends, often using two of them at once depending on the situation. Tyler Conklin will also rise on offense, with Rudolph, who was the longest serving player on the team, now gone. Brandon Dillon and rookies Zach Davidson and Shane Zylstra are the other tight ends currently on the roster. READ MORE: Former Viking Teddy Bridgewater Wins Starting QB Job for Denver Broncos Smith has shown some blocking power in his two years with the Vikings after being called up from Alabama in the second round, always a must at this position in a running-focused system. His ability to dodge linebackers and safeties in man-to-man coverage, whether from the traditional end spot, split wide, or even from the backfield offers significant growth potential as a frequent target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. “He looked explosive. For us, it’s about helping the team win, not so much how many yards or how many catches he gets, but he’s done a really good job,” said coach Mike Zimmer. Smith, the son of former New Orleans tight end Irv Smith Sr., just turned 23 a few weeks ago. He has 676 yards and seven touchdowns in two NFL seasons. “I’ve definitely come a long way, just looking back and reflecting. I do that a lot for myself, but I also like to look ahead. I try to stay where my feet are,” Smith said. “When I look back and think about what I’ve done in my career so far, it’s been good, but I want to be great and leave a legacy.” MORE NEWS: Vikings Rookie Smith-Marsette gives team a spark ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/08/25/now-vikings-top-tight-end-irv-smith-jr-trains-with-nfls-best-at-the-position/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos