All Olympic Lineups Missing in Lieding Ning|National Games|Olympic Games|Ding Ning_Sina News – Latest News

Título original: List of table tennis players in the National Games: all Olympic lineups are missing in Lentinin

China News Service Client, Beijing, August 25. The China Table Tennis Association has released the list of athletes in the final stages of the 14th National Games of the 14th National Games through its official website on the 24th. All players representing the national table tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics are listed, and Grand Slam winner Ding Ning is absent.

Of the three players representing the Chinese table tennis team that won the men’s team championship at the Tokyo Olympics, Beijing’s Ma Long and Guangdong’s Fan Zhendong will both compete in the men’s singles, men’s doubles and men’s team competitions.

, Xu Xin from the Shanghai team competed in the men’s singles, men’s team and mixed doubles. Olympic P card and Beijing team player Wang Chuqin also participated in the men’s singles, men’s doubles and men’s team competitions.

For the women’s national table tennis team, Shandong’s Chen Meng will compete in the women’s singles and women’s team events, while Liu Shiwen of the Guangdong team will compete in the women’s singles, women’s team and mixed doubles. Sun Yingsha from the Hebei team and Wang Manyu from the Heilongjiang team will compete in four events, including women’s singles, women’s doubles, women’s team and mixed doubles. Rio Olympic women’s singles champion Ding Ning has not signed up for the competition.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association previously announced that the National Table Tennis Team will not form a team to participate in the 2021 Asian Championships to be held in Qatar from September 28 to October 5. The national table tennis players will immediately participate in the 14th National Games held in Shaanxi after completing the isolation for return from the Olympic Games.

Regarding the game arrangements for the national team in the second half of the year, Qin Zhijian revealed: “The China Table Tennis Association plans to hold the Table Tennis Super League 2021 in October and hopes to use the table tennis super platform to help young players. ” After that, the team will compete in the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. Prepare for war. The Houston World Table Tennis Championships will be held from November 23 to 29.

After the Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese table tennis team also started preparations for the Paris cycle. Both Qin Zhijian and Li Sun expressed the hope that in the second half of the year, especially during the World Table Tennis Championships, the new and old players of the team can start the game again, and they are also looking forward to more young athletes. (End)

