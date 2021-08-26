Teddy Bridgewater Wins Denver Broncos’ Starting QB Job Over Drew Lock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In what Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio called a “very, very close” competition that led to a “difficult” decision, Fangio formally named Teddy Bridgewater as the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

Fangio told Bridgewater and Drew Lock about his decision Wednesday morning, just before telling the rest of the players in a team meeting for the Broncos’ early afternoon practice.

The Broncos sent a sixth round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers the day before the draft opened last April in exchange for Bridgewater. Almost from the moment Bridgewater arrived, Fangio and Broncos general manager George Paton said he and Lock would compete for the runway.

It was a match Fangio called “even Steven” early and often in training camp and “really damn close” as recently as Tuesday afternoon.

“There wasn’t much separation,” Fangio said. “Both guys had good camps. They both played well, they both had their bad moments, had their good moments. … We made this decision because it’s best for the team that is moving forward now. We have two good quarterbacks , two quarterbacks we can win with.

Fangio added: “It was very, very close. … We had to make a decision and we went with Teddy.”

Lock, who was selected in the second round by the Broncos in 2019, started 13 games last season. But in a year out of off-season work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lock sometimes struggled in his freshman year on offense from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. He had some highlights, including his four-touchdown day in a win over Bridgewater and the Panthers last December and his 339 yards passing and two touchdowns in the season finale against the Raiders.

But Lock also took the league lead in interceptions (15) and was the last of the league’s starters in overall completion percentage (57.3%), with the Broncos leading the league in giveaways and turnover margin. Lock was also among the quarterbacks barred from uniform for the Broncos’ Nov. 29 loss to the New Orleans Saints for violations of COVID protocols.

“He was clearly disappointed,” Fangio said of his conversation with Lock, adding that Lock won’t let him “slow down, he’s going full steam ahead.”

Ultimately, Bridgewater’s efficiency held back Lock’s marked improvement after a lot of work since the end of the 2020 season, including sessions with Peyton Manning. Bridgewater got four possession combined in two preseason games and completed just over 84 percent of his passes, and the Broncos scored three touchdowns to go with a field goal in those drives.

Lock got seven possessions combined in the two preseason games, and the Broncos came away with two touchdowns and three field goals, scoring twice and having turnover on downs.

Fangio had made it clear during the match that almost everything the two did was judged and compared in some way, including those preseason matches, 11-on-11 bouts in practice, their work in the conference rooms and virtually any other item that was scheduled. their to-do lists every day.

When Fangio told the team about the decision Wednesday morning, he praised the work of both quarterbacks and told the team that quarterback leagues can go one of three ways.

“The first is that one man plays much better than the other, the decision is easy and everyone sees it,” Fangio said after Wednesday’s training session. “Or the other is, both guys can play below par and you’re not happy, but you have to make a choice. That didn’t happen either. The third is that they both play well and you have to make a choice.” hard choice.”

The Broncos have had a slow start over the past two seasons, going scoreless in September in 2019 and 2020. With a desire to change that, and with what is expected to be one of the league’s best defenses, the Broncos took into account the Bridgewater’s experience and consistency he showed this off-season kept the offense at a good pace.

Bridgewater was quick to point out on Wednesday how important it will be to him to continue to help Lock grow as a player and how much he has enjoyed getting to know Lock since Bridgewater joined the team in April.

“I’m hungry too — this whole team is hungry,” Bridgewater said. “We know the talent we have here, we know what’s in store for us, but we can’t sit here and talk about it, we have to go out every day and do the work.”

The Broncos have not scored more than 23 points per game since 2014 and haven’t been into the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 to close out the 2015 season.