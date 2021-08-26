Armless table tennis athlete stuns fans at Paralympic Games





Egyptian Ibrahim Hamadtou has stunned viewers as they watch the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The athlete had his first match in the class 6 men’s table tennis tournament this week and people were amazed to see him play without arms. Ibrahim lost both arms in a train accident when he was 10 years old, but he has managed to find a way to play at an elite level. He holds the table tennis paddle in his mouth and controls the ball with his foot. After his full-stage debut, people all over the world were amazed at his skill. Ibrahim Hamadtou lost his hands in a train accident 38 years ago. He was just 10 at the time Resilient not to give up on his sporting dreams, he picked up table tennis – a sport many would know would be impossible to play given his condition However, he does – and does it very well :pray: pic.twitter.com/Gl9naQ4FKg – Aniket Mishra (I aniketmishra299) August 25, 2021 When you feel like giving up something that’s just too damn hard, watch this video from Egyptian Paralympic athlete Ibrahim Hamadtou.

He lost his arms in a train accident when he was 10. When asked why he didn’t take up football, he said, “Ping pong was more challenging.” :open_mouth::clap::punch::pray: pic.twitter.com/vNy4vVq4YS — Phillip Van Osten (@philvo) August 25, 2021 Remember when we complain and make excuses? Then there is this man… Ibrahim Hamadtou!!! Show this to children, to adults, to everyone. With the table tennis bat in his mouth… Inspirational #Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/XUUOmhBVU8 – Ignatius Dineen :flag_ee::flag_br: (@IgnatiusDineen) August 25, 2021 Unfortunately for Ibrahim, he lost his first round match 3-0 to South Korean Park Hong-kyu. However, he remains undeterred and is excited to continue in the competition. “I am sad about the loss, but I hope to win the next game,” he said after the game. This is his second Paralympic Games and at the age of 43 took part in the Rio Games in 2016. Before that, he shot to fame after winning three silver medals at the African Championships and Egypt Open. He said he was drawn to the sport because of the challenge it presented to him with no arms. “I was in the club where I was leading a match between two of my friends,” the athlete said in an interview with the International Table Tennis Federation last year. “They disagreed on one point. When I counted the point in favor of one of them, the other player said to me, don’t interfere, because you will never be able to play. It was that statement that made me decide to play table tennis.” Credit: PA He used that fire to play table tennis and prove he could be the best. “It took me almost a year of practice to get used to holding the racket with the mouth and making the serve. With regular practice and play, this skill was improved,” he said. “Getting to Rio 2016 was one of the dreams I was trying to achieve, and when the opportunity presented itself, I was so happy to be a part of the big show in Brazil. “Unfortunately, I have not prepared enough to live this dream. Now I have learned from the Rio 2016 experience and I am working hard on another stage, Tokyo. “My goal in Tokyo 2021 is to be in good shape; to play better than in Rio to get a medal in this tournament. My message to the Egyptian and African players is: nothing is impossible.”

