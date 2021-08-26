Luke Willson decides to ‘walk away’ after signing with Seattle Seahawks, citing heart problem





RENTON, Washington — A day after re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks, veteran tight end Luke Willson says he is leaving football. In a statement posted wednesday on twitter, Willson, 31, wrote that during this off-season he spent days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion, which is a buildup of extra fluid in the space around the heart. “That situation has really challenged me as an individual and changed my outlook on many things related to my life,” Willson wrote. “After thinking about everything yesterday and being in the building, I’ve decided it’s time to start the next chapter of my life.” pic.twitter.com/6nZUvAwRH0 Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) August 25, 2021 The Seahawks released Willson on Wednesday, leaving them an opening on their 80-man roster. They had him back on Tuesday for a fourth stint with the team. That was to bolster their depth as Colby Parkinson faces a foot injury that could sideline him outside of their 12 opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Willson was a member of the 2013 Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII after being drafted out of Rice in the fifth round that year, as well as the 2014 team that fell one foot short in Super Bowl XLIX. He spent his first five seasons with Seattle and returned in 2019 after a year with the Detroit Lions and an offseason with the Raiders. He spent time with the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens last year. In 102 career games, Willson has 111 catches for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. That doesn’t include his most famous game, a 2-point conversion that will live on in Seahawks lore. Willson received a desperation attack from Russell Wilson late in the fourth quarter of the 2014 NFC Championship Game, part of the Seahawks’ unlikely comeback against the Green Bay Packers. Willson’s energy and upbeat personality made him a fan favorite and a popular player in the Seattle locker room. He was the founder of their Techno Thursday movement in 2017, where players danced on the practice field while techno music blared through the speakers. “Some people just have more juice than others,” coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday after Willson participated in the workout. “Luke has always been a big part of that for us and just one of my favorites we’ve had on the program over the years.” In his statement, Willson thanked the Seahawks, their fans, his hometown of LaSalle, Ontario, and the coaches and educators who helped him get there. “I have always done my best to be a true representation of the features that make up our area,” he wrote. ‘I hope I made you proud. “Football is really all I know. It’s everything I’ve done for the past two decades. I’ll be honest, I have no idea at the moment what’s next. But whatever it is, you can be sure that I put a lot of energy into it.” Willson’s departure leaves the Seahawks with five tight ends: Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Tyler Mabry, Parkinson and Cam Sutton.

