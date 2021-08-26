NH lottery shatters all sales, profit records

Aug 25 CONCORD Powered by huge jackpots and the growing popularity of sports betting, the New Hampshire Lottery broke all records in sales and net income last year, supporting state aid to public schools.

Total lottery sales were $518 million by the end of June 30, up $126 million or 32% from the state’s previous record a year ago.

Net profit from all lottery games was $142 million, up $36.5 million or 34% from the previous record $106 million.

“We have become the model for other states across the country,” Governor Chris Sununu said in an interview on Wednesday.

Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were drawn to lottery games and sports betting, while other forms of entertainment were shut down.

McIntyre said much of the growth in the state’s new lottery offerings was driven by a shift in dollars from other forms of gambling.

“A lot of what we’ve done was really repatriating dollars from gambling that was already in the system. When we created Keno, we really captured revenue that had been played at games in Massachusetts,” McIntyre said.

“If you think about it, so much income from sports betting is actually bets that were placed on the illegal black market and also bets on foreign accounts.”

The past fiscal year was the first full year for sports betting, which the state launched on December 30, 2019.

Legislative budget writers expected it to bring in $10 million in profits. Net income was $18 million, with more earning potential as many professional and college sports seasons return to normal schedules, McIntyre said.

“At one point early in the pandemic, the biggest source of sports betting we got was on football games in Africa and table tennis tournaments,” McIntyre said.

Third most bets per capita

The total value of sports bets placed here was $520 million last year. DraftKings, the state’s exclusive sports betting retailer, pays the state a percentage based on the type of bet.

New Hampshire had the third most sports betting per capita of states that offer betting, after Rhode Island and Delaware, McIntyre said.

About 85% of sports betting comes from the 56,000 people who have created online bets in New Hampshire.

The rest is made personally at the state’s two sports bookstores in Seabrook and Manchester.

Some industry analysts are questioning New Hampshire’s decision to give all sports betting to DraftKings.

McIntyre said these results confirm that the state made the right decision.

“The single-vendor model allowed us to limit the amount of advertising we do in the state. If you look at states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey, there are literally 24/7 ads as companies compete against each other, all on look for a finite dollar,” said McIntyre.

“We think we have a system that is accountable and maximizes revenue.”

DraftKings created a headquarters in Nashua with 20 employees.

By the lottery’s own estimate, about half of sports betting is made by Massachusetts residents crossing the border.

“You wouldn’t believe the volume we see of people entering the state liquor store parking lots and the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, near the Mass. Line,” McIntyre said.

Three more sports books

The lottery is in the midst of negotiations to increase the number of sportsbook locations to one more on the seacoast, another in the Nashua area and a third also along the Massachusetts border, McIntyre said.

The Massachusetts legislature has seriously considered legalizing sports betting in 2021, but has yet to find a consensus among more than 15 different bills.

McIntyre said he is confident that much of New Hampshire’s income from northern Massachusetts residents will be held.

“If you’re north of the Route 128 corridor, would you rather drive to Boston or Nashua or Seabrook to place a bet?” said McIntyre. “Remember, you also pay income tax if you win a future sports bet in the Bay State, but not here, of course.”

Sununu said there will be significant pressure in Massachusetts on lawmakers to restrict sports betting venues to the expensive casinos in Everett and Springfield, which have experienced massive revenue drops during the pandemic.

“We really had the right timing when we went into sports betting, and I think we learned from the mistakes or practices that other states had made,” Sununu said.

“Sure, eventually all states will eventually go with sports betting, but we believe we have a winning formula here.”

Jackpots from Powerball and Mega Millions together reached a combined $1.58 billion last January.

As a result, Mega Millions sales increased 54% and Powerball sales grew 36%. Those two games yield the biggest wins of all lottery offers, McIntyre said.

“We have 1,200 terminals statewide, and at the peak of those big drawings we’ll be doing $20,000 to $30,000 a minute,” McIntyre said. “It’s only limited by how fast people can press those keys.”

Earlier this week, Powerball added a Monday draw to its Wednesday and Saturday games.

McIntyre said the lottery continues to receive requests for more bars and restaurants to offer Keno, as well as inquiries from officials in some cities and towns where voters previously rejected the game.

Total Keno sales in New Hampshire were 65% higher than last year.

[email protected]