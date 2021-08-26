NFL Notebook: Jets’ Curry Out For Season After Rare Blood Disease Requires Spleen Removal

FLORHAM PARK, NJ Defensive End Vinny Curry announced on Wednesday that he has a rare blood disorder that has required the removal of his spleen.

curry, 33, wrote in a message on Twitter that the doctors on the Jets team discovered the condition last month, but he did not specify the condition he was suffering from. Curry said he is expected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.

While I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to play with my teammates this year, I am grateful that the doctors diagnosed my condition in time, Curry wrote. They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and be back on the field next season.

Curry, a nine-year NFL veteran, signed with the Jets in March. He spent eight of his first nine seasons with the Eagles, accounting for 32.5 sacks. He was expected to help increase their pass rush, but he was on the list of active/non-football injuries during training camp. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday, ending his season.

SOURCES: Coach Vic Fangio informed the team that: Teddy Bridgewater tilted the seated Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job. For much of the training camp, the QB clash was a grueling one in which neither passerby put together great performances overnight, and sometimes not even from one exercise to the next.

However, both upped their game in the preseason. Lock had a smashing game in Minnesota in the preseason opener, but Bridgewater won the job with a great performance against the Vikings and a great start in Seattle.

Bridgewater becomes the eleventh quarterback to start for Denver since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. The Broncos are at 32-48 since he retired, including Lock’s 8-10 in the past two seasons. Bridgewater is 26-23 in his career in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina.

JAGUARS: Trevor Lawrence kicks off Jacksonville’s season opener in Houston on September 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history. Coach Urban Meyer gave Lawrence the nod to third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence to never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.

You can capitalize that if you want. Underline it. Lock it up, Meyer said.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year Jacksonville starter, split reps with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted healthy competition in every position, including quarterback. Nevertheless, just about everyone outside the Minshews camp expected Lawrence to be Jacksonvilles starter in Houston. Lawrence was the No. 1 pick, the top candidate for college in nearly a decade, outperforming Minshew at every turn during camp.

SEAHAWKS: Tight ending Luke Willson said he’s quitting football a day after re-signing with Seattle.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Willson said after he returned to the building on Tuesday and participated in training with the Seahawks, he realized it was time to move on.

Willson said he spent time in the hospital during the off-season due to a pericardial effusion. He said the hospitalization changed his “perspective on many things related to my life.”

“After thinking about everything yesterday and being in the building, I’ve decided it’s time to start the next chapter of my life,” Willson wrote.

A fan favorite, Willson was part of the Seahawks for most of his NFL career, beginning in 2013. He played three games for Baltimore last season before rejoining the Seahawks and in five more games. played.

COWBOYS: Offensive lineman Connor Williams and security Damontae Kazee have joined the list of Dallas players under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six, along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Williams and Kazee tested positive for COVID-19, said coach Mike McCarthy. Williams practiced on Tuesday, while Kazee was absent as he was being tested. The other players to retire due to health and safety protocols are defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Malik Hooker. Security Israel Mukuamu was on the list, but returned to training on Wednesday.

McCarthy said he had no timetable for anyone on the COVID-19 list to return. The Dallas preseason final is at home against Jacksonville on Sunday. The opener is on September 9 when defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

TITANS: Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry is the fifth person and first starter to be affected by the Titans’ latest virus outbreak and has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Mike Vrabel announced on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-3 in Florida. Vrabel later received treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

Landry started that match and played six snaps. He spoke to reporters after training Monday, but did not train on Tuesday. That’s when the Titan’s Increased Precautions, including wearing masks at team headquarters, and also conducted rapid tests on everyone regardless of vaccination status.

Now Landry joins defensive lineman Anthony Rush, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either test positive for the virus or are in quarantine after close contact with an infected person. .

GIANTS: Star running back Saquon Barkley needs to do some live contact practice if he wants to play in the Giants’ season opener in less than three weeks, said coach Joe Judge.

Barkley, who suffered a serious knee injury at the beginning of last season, has not trained at full speed since training camp at the end of last month. He was exempt from training on Wednesday when New York held the first of two joint training sessions with the New England Patriots.

He is expected back with the team on Thursday, but it looks less likely that he will be ready for the NFL season opener against Denver on September 12 at MetLife Stadium.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph finally gets on the field, at least on a limited basis. He passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform/active list. He underwent off-season foot surgery and was unable to practice since training camp began just under a month ago.

One of the team’s biggest signings in free agency, it is uncertain whether Rudolph will be ready for the season opener on September 12 at home against Denver. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 140 regular-season games and catching 48 touchdown passes, but only had one last season.

Evan Engram is the team’s best pass-catcher at the tight end. Rudolph was expected to offer quarterback Daniel Jones a second option and also help block the run.

49ERS: Coach Kyle Shanahan is pretty sure who will start as quarterback to open the season for the San Francisco 49ers, even though he’s in no rush to let everyone know if it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.

Shanahan has said he may wait until the season opener on September 12 in Detroit to announce his starter, but he has also said nothing has changed since the start of training camp when Garoppolo came in as the No. 1.

THE NFLhas stipulated that only fully vaccinated personnel, up to a maximum of 50 people, can access the changing rooms while players are present on match days.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy takes effect immediately. Personnel covered by the policy include coaches, sports trainers, equipment personnel, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications officers and one clubhouse support staff member.

Players do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that over 90% of them are.

One team COVID-19 protocol coordinator may also access the locker room to manage Kinexon devices (used for contact tracing, social distancing, and a person’s whereabouts) or to perform disinfection required by competition protocols without having to counting against the maximum of 50. All such individuals must be fully vaccinated.

ACCOUNTS: Buffalo signed wide receiver Steven Sims to tackle an injury and coronavirus-depleted position. Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington, where he had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return, in 28 career games.

The Bills are suddenly thin on the receiver as they prepare to wrap up their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must self-quarantine for five days after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Veterans Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders aren’t expected to see much, if any, playing time against the Packers, and both recently returned to training after missing several weeks due to injuries.

PACKERS: Wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on an injured reserve after contracting his hamstring during a joint training session with the New York Jets last week.

The move ends the season for Funchess, who has not played a regular season game since September 2019.

