Michigan kicks off 2021 campaign at LSU Tiger Classic

THIS WEEK

Fri-Sun, Aug 27-29 — at LSU Tiger Classic

Friday 27 Aug. – against LSU, (Baton Rouge, La.), 6 p.m. CDT

TV: SEC Network+ | Live stats | live video

Saturday 28 Aug. — vs. Florida State (Baton Rouge, La.), 2 p.m. CDT

Live stats

Sunday 29 Aug. — vs. Northern Arizona (Baton Rouge, La.), Afternoon CDT

Live stats

Full Game Notes (PDF) | Rosen Report

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team opens its 2021 campaign at the LSU Tiger Classic, taking on Louisiana State, Florida and Northern Arizona from Friday through Sunday, August 27-29. in Baton Rouge, LA. Friday’s game against LSU will be broadcast live on SEC Network+.

Wolverine Bites

The 2021 volleyball campaign marks the program’s 49th season and its 23rd under head coach Mark Rosen . In his time as leader of the Maize and Blue, Rosen has compiled a record of 433-274, leading Michigan to 18 of his 20 NCAA postseason appearances. In addition to serving as the longest-serving volleyball coach in Michigan, Rosen is the most winning coach in the history of the program.

This season marks the first time since 2011 that Michigan opens the campaign with two road tournaments. After the Tiger Classic, the Wolverines will head to Annapolis, Maryland, to participate in the Kristen Dickmann Invitational, hosted by the US Naval Academy.

In 2011, UM opened the season at the Morehead State Eagle Challenge in Morehead, Kentucky, before heading west to the La Quinta Inn and Suites Challenge in Orem, Utah, hosted by Utah Valley.

The Maize and Blue would advance to the NCAA regional semifinals that season.

The Wolverines have five seniors and a graduate student on their fall roster, marked 2019 AVCA All-American Paige Jones . She played in 50 of 51 sets during the spring season, leading the team with 179 kills (3.58 kills per set) and second on the team with 123 digs (2.46 per set). The other four-year seniors include: Kayla Baic , Malinowski Abbey , Grace Persson and Lizzie Sadilek .

Participating in the Maize and Blue for a final restart is the transfer of graduates Haley Hallgren , who spent the past four years earning her degree from the University of Southern California, where she played beach volleyball. Hallgren was a two-time team captain and helped the Trojans win the 2021 NCAA Championship. A true utility player, Southlake, Texas, uses her skills off the beach to make her an asset as a batter, defender or setter.

A dynamic duo highlights the youth class, as a middle blocker Jess Robinson and opposite hitter May Pertofsky will return to court this fall. Robinson, who spent part of her summer practicing at the U.S. volleyball training center, had 94 kills (1.84 kills per set) and was second on the team overall (30) during the spring campaign. Pertofsky was third on the team with 112 kills (2.49 kills per set) and led the team in service aces (14).

Joining the greats from the youth class are setters Maddie Dowd and Jenni Liu , as well as defensive specialist Amber Beals . Dowd saw action this past spring, including a dazzling 65-assist game against Indiana on March 12.

The sophomore class features contributors in all facets of the game, highlighted by the all-round ability of Jess Mruzik . The Livonia, Michigan native enrolled at UM as the Gatorade National Player of the Year, tuning in to a freshman campaign earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors. She was second on the team in kills with 163 (3.54 kills per set), had 10 service aces and added 84 digs and 20 blocks defensively.

Joining the Wolverines in her first collegiate season this spring was the Michigan state transfer Hannah Grant . The Northville, Michigan native stepped in and controlled the libero position from day one, finishing the season with a team-best 214 digs (4.20 digs per set).

Another rookie who saw most of the playing time in her position was Scottee Johnson . The setter played in all but one game this spring and led the Wolverines with 383 assists (8.33 assists per set). She also added 122 digs and nine service aces.

Local product Kendall Murray stepped into a pivotal role in her freshman campaign, finishing the season with 33 kills, 37 digs, and nine total blocks. The Skyline High School alumna earned the first two starts of her career against Nebraska.

The last member of the second class is Brooke Humphrey . The defense specialist saw both serving specialist and DS in action.

Michigan had a small freshman class in 2021, which came in Jacque Boney , Mira Chopra , Material Cuchran .

Boney is from Brookhaven, Georgia, where she was an Under Armor First Team All-American. The 6-foot = 4-inch center blocker was also the No. 26 recruit in the country and No. 4 center by Prep Volleyball, and was one of VolleyMag.com’s 23 Underclassmen to Watch in 2020. Boney has set Georgia state single match records for total blocks (10) and kills (42).

Chopra joins the Wolverines from the heart of Big Ten country in Champaign, Illinois. The middle blocker hit .514 and averaged 2.5 blocks and 5.8 digs per set as a senior, helping her earn honorable mention Under Armor All-American honors.

Cuchran, a resident of Downers Grove, Illinois, enters as reinforcements for the Wolverines’ defense unit. As a libero, Cuchran had 1,243 digs in her high school career (13.5 digs per set), in addition to 182 career assistants and 96 career aces.

Opponent example

The Wolverines will face three relatively unknown opponents this weekend, having previously played LSU six times, five at Florida State and only once in Northern Arizona.

UM holds the all-time lead over the Tigers, 4-2, having won each of their last two encounters in 2015 and 2018. LSU won the first-ever meeting between the two legendary institutions, with a five-set thriller in the 1985 season. This is the first time in the program’s history that the two teams will play in Louisiana.

On the other hand, Michigan follows suit with the state of Florida, 3-2. The Seminoles won 3-2 the last time these two teams played in 2013.

Northern Arizona nearly got an upset over then-No. 15 Michigan in the first and only meeting between the two at the Michigan Invitational in 2019. The Wolverines, trailing 2-1, came back to win the last two sets for a five-set win.

Next one

Friday September 3 — vs. West Virginia (Annapolis, Md.), Afternoon

Friday September 3 — in the Navy (Annapolis, Maryland), 7 p.m.