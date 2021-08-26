Wolverines outlive Dimond in high school tennis

The South Wolverines took outright wins in three singles games en route to a narrow win over the Dimond Lynx in a Cook Inlet Conference tennis game Tuesday.
The Wolverines won the game 5-4. The only singles match they didn’t win was a boys’ match in which Dimonds Andrew Teasley rallied to take down Jack Perkins, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.
In other encounters, Chugiak defeated Bartlett 7-2 and West defeated Service 7-2.
South 5, Dimond 4
Guys #1 Singles: Andrew Teasley (D) beats. Jack Perkins (S) 1-6, 6-3, 10-6
Guys #2 Singles: Jack Balker (S) beats. Case Cropper (D) 6-0, 6-1
Girls #1 Singles: Ashley Huang (S) beats. Amae Kam-Magruder (D) 6-4, 6-3
Girls #2 Singles: Abby Hemry (S) beats. Sally Yu (D) 6-0, 6-0
Boys #1 Doubles: Joseph Butzke / Jin Mateaki (D) beats. Walker Brown / JD Lincoln (S) 6-7, 6-3, 10-3
Boys #2 Doubles: Aaron Griffin / Lochlan Mullen (S) beats. Jack Debenham / Tae Yoon (D) 6-2, 6-2
Girls #1 Double: Meghan Spils / Mira Olds (D) def. Madison Griffin / Ava Trowbridge (S) 6-2, 6-2
Girls #2 Doubles: Laney Fagerstrom / Alyssa Walker (D) won by forfeit
Mixed Doubles: Ryder Skaaren / Dani Jameson (S) def. Bryce Brooks / Naomi Batac (D) 6-2, 6-1
Chugiak 7, Bartlett 2
Boys #1 Singles: Gavin Van Vorst (Ch) def. Xeng Hair (B) 6-1, 6-1
Boys #2 Singles: Houston Cook (Ch) won by forfeit
Girls #1 Singles: Imani Zaidi (Ch) beats. Haley Chadwick (B) 6-1, 6-2
Girls #2 Singles: Venice beats Cabugao (B). Winnie Dekay (Ch) 6-1, 6-1
Boys #1 Doubles: Marcus Astle Cooper Brady (Ch) won by forfeit
Boys #2 Doubles: Reed Nisonger / Liam Nisger (Ch) won by forfeit
Girls #1 Double: Lyndze Hatcher / Allison Pogue (B) def Italia Fraize / Olivia Dimmick (Ch) 7-6 (4), 6-0
Girls #1 Double: Sora Hanna / Caroline Moffett (Ch) def. Adelyn Baqui / Joan Cruz (B) 6-0, 6-2
Mixed Doubles: Cadence Johnson / Hunter Fleichhacker (Ch) def. Alofa Baqui / Daisy Spooner (B) 6-0, 6-0
West 7, Service 2
Boys Singles 1: Ayan beats Cebrian (W). Ulysses Escobar (Se) 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3)
Boys Singles 2: Jack Wrigley (Se) beats. Quinn Carey (F) 6-3, 6-3
Girls Singles 1: Athena defeats Clendaniel (W). Azra Pedalino (Z) 6-0, 6-2
Girls Singles 2: Ava Smith (W) beats. Sophia Nagle-Memelstein (Z) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles 1: Cyrus Clendaniel / Kai Binder (W) defeats. Quinn Guyer / Phoenix Perkins (Z) 6-2, 6-2
Boys Doubles 2: Leo Zimmer / Kian Flynn (W) beats. Ryan Wesley / Wyatt Kornmesser (Z) 6-3, 6-2
Girls Double 1: Antonia Yu / Eva Lief (W) def. Daniella Garnica / Amelia Shen (Z) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Double 2: Taylor Lilly / Lillian Young (W) def. Ema Peterson / Selina Uzcan (Z) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
Mixed Doubles: Toby Lochner / Allya Pedalino (Se) def. Will Sedwick / Armine Kardaheyen (F) 6-1, 6-0