2021 Paralympic Games: Table tennis player uses his mouth after losing his arms





Ibrahim Hamadtou proves that nothing is impossible. He plays table tennis at the Paralympics with a bat in his mouth and serves with his foot after losing both arms.

Ibrahim Hamadtou has wowed viewers by playing table tennis with his mouth in Tokyo 2020 – after he lost both arms at the age of ten. the Paralympic Games is full of inspiring sportsmen and women who overcome their handicaps in amazing ways, and fans were impressed by Hamadtou’s performance in the Class 6 qualifiers. Against South Korea’s Park Hong-kyu on Wednesday, the Egyptian showed his skill with the hugely impressive amount of spin he can give to the ball as one of his best assets. Class 6 is open to athletes who can stand but have limitations on their arms and legs. Hamadtou has built an astonishing career despite losing his arms in a train accident when he was just a kid meaning he controls the bat with his mouth and serves with his foot. After first tucking the bat under his arm, he grew stronger and stronger as he applied his mouth technique – winning silver medals at the 2011 and 2013 African Championships. The star made his Paralympic debut in Rio at the age of 43 and, now 48, continues to compete with the best athletes in his class. Speaking to CNN in 2014, Hamadtou explained that football was the only other game he could play after his accident. He recalled: “In our village at that time we could only play table tennis and football – that’s why I played both. “It made sense to play football first because of my business, then I started playing table tennis as a challenge. “It was quite difficult to play table tennis after the accident. “I had to practice hard every day for three years in a row. “At first people were amazed and surprised to see me play. “They have encouraged and supported me immensely and they were very proud of my willingness, perseverance and determination.” On this occasion, Park claimed the win in straight sets, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9. The Korean, also a veteran of the 2014 Asian Para Games gold scene, suffered cervical spine damage that impeded his upper and lower body in an industrial accident in 2005. Viewers were amazed by the spectacle. Twitter user Maf wrote: “Really incredible video. The footwork to serve is unreal.” What a man, what a talent. Another fan added: “Amazing! I can’t even hit a ball with both hands twice in a row.” Ian commented: “Wow just wow…. then wow some more!” And Debbie tweeted: “Absolutely amazing, what a guy, what a talent.” Originally published by The Sun and shared with permission Originally published as Paralympic Games 2020: Table tennis star amazes world by playing with the bat in his mouth

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thechronicle.com.au/sport/paralympics-2020-table-tennis-star-stuns-world-playing-with-the-bat-in-his-mouth/news-story/b807a9edc25f97411ce7ea4a135b37f7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos