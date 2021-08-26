reds vs. Brewers – Game Recap – August 25, 2021





MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struckout 10 batters in six shutout-innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Cincinnati 4-1 on Wednesday-evening, extending their lead over NL Central over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avalis Garca hit an RBI-double and made two big defensive plays in rightfield for the Brewers, who won 12 of 15. Woodruff (8-7), an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, struggled in his two previous starts, conceding six runs in five innings in St. Louis after just three innings in Chicago against the Cubs. But on Wednesday, he gave up only four hits and retired 13 batters in a row during one stretch. Woodruff each struckout four Reds, including Joey Votto. Votto was called out on a 97 mph fastball in the first inning with one out and runners in second and third place. The other time Woodruff was threatened was in the sixth. With a runner on third base, Votto completed the count for the third time in a row, but flied out to end the inning. In total, the teams came together for 25 strikeouts. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (7-13) gave up two runs and struckout six in 6 1/3 innings. Castillo gave up no hit or ball out of infield until Christian Yelich grounded past third base for a leadoff double in the fourth. Two pitches later, Garca doubled to give Milwaukee an 1-0 lead. Those were the Brewers’ only two hits until Jace Peterson’s RBI double in the seventh chased Castillo. Kolten Wong scored on the wild pitch by Amir Garrett in the eighth and Luis Uras added an RBI groundout to make it 4-0. Garca robbed pinch-hitter Max Schrock of a homerun in the eighth. In the sixth, he threw out Nick Castellanos trying to stretch a single. Castellanos hit his 23rd home run off Jake Cousins ​​in the ninth. Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger retired the Reds in order in the seventh inning and Devin Williams did the same in the eighth. Cousins ​​threw the ninth and struckout Votto, who had words with plate umpire CB Bucknor. TRAINERS ROOM Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) on 10-day injured list, Schrock recalled from Triple-A Louisville and RHP Michael Feliz released. Antone (2-0, 2.14 ERA) had recovered from the IL on Tuesday. He relieved in the eighth inning that evening, but called a trainer to the mound when he faced his first batter and left the game. Reds manager David Bell said he expected to know more about Anton’s condition in a day or so. Hell has all kinds of support and everything he needs to get through this, Bell said. …All-Star OF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) probably won’t return for at least a few weeks, Bell said. Brewers: SS Willy Adames, who left early Tuesday with left quadriceps discomfort, didn’t play as expected. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Adames is day to day. Acquired in a transaction on May 21 with the Rays, he hits .295 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI for the Brewers. NEXT ONE The three-game run ends on Thursday with Reds RHP Sonny Gray (5-6, 4.15 ERA) facing LHP Brett Anderson (4-7, 4.15). Gray gave up one hit in seven scoreless innings in his last start, at home to Miami. Anderson scored one basehit in seven innings with shutout in his last start against the Reds on June 15 in Cincinnati. ——

