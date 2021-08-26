Teddy Bridgewater will play QB Denver Broncos vs. Giants in week 1

At least one of the questions regarding the start of the 2021 New York Giants season has been answered. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio informed the team that veteran Teddy Bridgewater would be their starting quarterback, defeating Drew Lock.

Coincidentally, the Broncos are this year’s Giants Week 1 opponent, and questions about their quarterback position have loomed large.

The decision to go over Lock with Bridgewater is an understandable and logical one for the Broncos and a potentially disappointing one for the Giants.

From the Giants’ perspective, they’d probably rather face the big-armed but young and erratic Drew Lock in Week 1 of the season. While Lock is modern athletic and the arm talent to threaten a defense at any level of the field, he is an unpolished passer who is prone to inaccuracy and compromises the ball. Lock has a career record of 8-10 and has turned the ball more than 24 times (compared to 26 total touchdowns) in 18 games.

Bridgewater is now a much more stable and reliable passer-by. He lacks the raw arm strength and rush of Locks, especially after his devastating knee injury in 2016, but he is a smart, efficient and accurate passer.

It probably would have been much easier for Patrick Graham to come up with deceptive cover sleeves to confuse Lock and exploit his inexperience. Bridgewater is an accomplished quarterback who has seen a lot in his NFL career and may be harder to trick than a player who has only 18 NFL games on his resume.

From the Broncos perspective, choosing Bridgewater makes a lot of sense.

Vic Fangio is a defensive head coach. Like most defensive coaches, he wants an attack that gives his defense an edge to protect, but he won’t play recklessly. Fangio likes an aggressive defense, which is much easier to achieve if the offense doesn’t give away possessions and pressures the opponent to keep up. While Bridgewater accounted for just 15 touchdowns a year ago, that was on a much less talented Carolina offense. He could do much better in a foul with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

Likewise, Bridgewater’s quick, efficient play makes him a natural quarterback of the West Coast Offense. That makes him a good match with Broncos Offensive Coordinator, Pat Shurmur, who runs a very QB-friendly version of the WCO. It also helps that the two know each other well from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings. So far this preseason, Bridgewater is 16 of 19 for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns.

And just looking at a graph of the statistics, the picture is quite clear.

Bridgewaters’ passes were far from the most valuable in the league last year (ranking 19th in EPA/play) due to his low air yards (7.1 per attempt). However, he was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league on those passes. Bridgewater’s 72.9 completion rate outside the knockout time was the second best mark in the NFL, behind only Aaron Rodgers. But while we’d expect Bridgewater to complete relatively short passes at a brisk pace, his completion rate exceeded expectations as sixth best in the NFL (4.2 points above his projected completion of 68.8 percent).

Viewed that way, as well as the position of Locks on the composite chart, it is quite easy to visualize the difference between them.

Personally speaking, I’ve been a Bridgewaters fan since he was in Louisville. I thought he was about to take the next step towards becoming a true Franchise Quarterback after his 11-5 2015 campaign. His knee injury in 2016 was one of the tragedies in the NFL and derailed a promising young career. It’s impressive that Bridgewater was able to come back as an active player, let alone win a runway.

This may be bad (or at least less welcome) news for the Giants, but I hope Bridgewater can take advantage of its opportunity this season.