Kohli-Root Rebellion in Lord’s Long Room: Report





IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler face off during Day 5 of the Lord’s Test on August 16, 2021 in London. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images The England and India players were engaged in a heated clash in the Lord’s Long Room after the third day’s action in the second Test. According to Telegraph SportsThere were tense scenes in the Lord’s Pavilion that were triggered after Jasper Bumrah threw a barrage of bouncers at James Anderson in a ten-ball over. England skipper Joe Root and India skipper Virat Kohli are said to have exchanged words on the way to the dressing rooms as things seemed to get out of hand. “The players were pictured arguing as they left the field of play, but the arguing continued in the Long Room, which was packed with Indian officials, support staff and squad players, who gave their team a rousing welcome as they entered. walked,” the Daily Telegram reported. “Joe Root, who had just scored a brilliant unbeaten 180, and Virat Kohli are said to have exchanged words on the way to the locker rooms as the situation threatened to escalate before tempers cooled.” Lord’s Long Room is usually packed with MCC members and the two teams go their separate ways up several flights of stairs to their changing rooms. But due to COVID-19 restrictions last week, the Long Room was closed to members, as was the players’ dining room. “It allowed the two sides to interact more freely at the end of a day, making a confrontation more likely in the event of a heated game,” the report added. India skipper Virat Kohli had said on Tuesday that his side was being provoked by England, but did not disclose the words spoken. “I can’t give you the details of the words that have been spoken, I think it’s up to the cameras and the stump mics to pick that up for both teams. What’s being said on the pitch and what’s being done at the time , gives you extra motivation.” “ England pacesetter James Anderson also opened up about what happened between him and the Indian players during the last session of the third day of the Lord’s Test. In the second innings of the Lord’s Test, Anderson had an animated conversation with Bumrah after the Indian pacer unleashed a barrage of bouncers on him. After that, tempers flared and both teams were engaged in verbal abuse throughout the game.

