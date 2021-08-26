Girls Tennis: Group 2 teams to watch, 2021





FAVORITE: Demarest Demarest finished #2 in the Final NJ.com Top 20 rankings last fall. The Normans went 13-0 and lost only two senior players – one each from the first and second doubles. Anna Chow is back for her final season. She was an All-State pick last season and has reached the fourth round of the state tournament twice. Yahli Noy is also returning after finishing second in singles for the past two years, and she was an All-Group 2 pick in her first and second years. Priyanka Khubani also did not lose a match in third singles. In doubles, Alissa Hsu and Zoe Karageorge are both back and can be joined by the likes of Noa Miller, Haley Chroman, Sydney Albert and Emily Sutnick with solid UTR ratings. Demarest is dangerous and won Group 2 in 2019. CONDENDERS: Montville, Old Tappan, Ramsey, River Dell FAVORITE: Mendham It’s been a few years since Mendham topped his group, 2012 to be exact. That’s when Mendham won the Group 3 crown. It also won in 2004. With a shift in rankings, this is a prime opportunity for the Minutemen. Mendham will have to replace two doubles players who have since graduated, but it will get back five starters who have made it to the Northwest Region A Championship. Sam Matkowski, Isabella Watchow-Schmitt and Ella McFadden are all back in singles, as are Amelia Paone and Julia Scala in doubles. They all played in that regional final. Whitney Romweber also gained experience in doubles a year ago. Mendham must be well balanced between singles and doubles and be a difficult luminary. Leonia is another viable contender, having gone 36-1 in Group 1 over the past two seasons combined. CONDENDERS: West Essex, Leonia, Governor Livingston, Bernards FAVORITE: Holmdel Until someone can beat Holmdel, the Hornets remain the favorite in this section. Holmdel has had the league buzzing in recent years with five overall Group 2 titles from 2014-18. Melanie Chen and Chloe Hansen have made valuable contributions during their time, but have now moved on. Nevertheless, Riya Shah is back with the first singles for Holmdel and Nithya Thalasila figures to secure the singles. She played the third singles in 2020. Amelie Baveja was on the second doubles last season, but has a good chance of pushing through to that third singles position. Doubles has been a strong spot for the Hornets over the years. Preeti Parmar and Allison Hu are two young players to watch. Last fall, Holmel went 13-1 to win the Central East C region. CONDENDERS: Manasquan, Robbinsville, Hopewell Valley, Ocean Township, Rumson-Fair Haven FAVORITE: Haddonfield Before East Brunswick took the lead in 2019, Haddonfield in 2012 was the last team to win a Tournament of Champions title that Millburn was not. The Bulldawgs are second in state history with 20 group crowns and they have won 19 section titles in a row. Like Holmdel above, they will remain the favorite until someone beats them. Haddonfield will have to replace first singles Lily Hanna, second single, Kate Morris and first doubles Alexandra McDonnell, but it is more than capable of doing that. Haddonfield has a huge roster and key returnees include juniors Samy Sirover (third singles) and Lucinda Andrewes (first doubles), Ava Grokett (second doubles) and Tina Tian (second doubles). Others watching Bulldawgs include Evie York, Eliza Gordon, Emily Turnage, Courtenay Mackey, Genevieve DeCencio, Lily Cheatham, Julia Hart, Brynn Durham and Ria Khanna. York is expected to crack the lineup as a freshman. CONDENDERS: Cumberland, Delsea, Lower Cape May, Sterling, Oakcrest Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

