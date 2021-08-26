Scottish women’s cricket team for fun in ‘tough’ World Cup qualifiers





The globalization of women’s cricket is undoubtedly a good thing for the sport, but for Scotland it brings both challenges and opportunities.

Where the men’s game is still dominated by the traditional powerhouses, it is a more fluid course for the women. For example, Thailand has made a huge leap forward in recent years to become the eleventh best team in the world.

Their story gives Scotland hope as they look to break through and reach their first major tournament, but the qualifying path to the 2023 T20 World Cup couldn’t be more taxing. This week, Mark Coles and his players are in La Manga for the Europe Qualifier where they will face Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany and France. If they top the group, they will advance to next year’s World Qualifier against representatives from East Asia-Pacific, Africa, America and Asia, as well as two others from last year’s World Cup, Bangladesh and the Thais. Two teams from that event will then advance to the World Cup the following year. It seems like a daunting task and Coles – appointed head coach in the spring – is putting no pressure on Scotland to progress on this week’s event. The New Zealander continues to place an emphasis on fun and enjoyment – the players finished training last week with some time on a makeshift water slide – and believes progress for the team that is 13th in the T20 world rankings will come in time. come. “Since joining the post, I’ve learned a lot about where the group is and what we need to do better if we can do that,” said the former head coach of the Pakistan national team. “The girls are having fun and that’s probably the key. This group has probably been a bit intense in the past and now it’s all about still working hard but also reminding them why they started cricket in the beginning, which was for fun. “I’m a big believer in keeping players relaxed and letting them express their own skills. I think you get more out of it if there is a light-hearted element in the training. “The qualifying process is quite tough with only one country going through. But I just look at it and don’t think there’s much pressure on our girls. “The pressure is on Ireland and I’ve seen their coach say that too. They come from a full test country, so there’s an expectation there. “We’re just going to do our best and see where it takes us. France is unknown at this level and I don’t know much about Germany, but that’s often the way you want to approach it. “Don’t worry too much about the opposition and just play some cricket. We just need to focus on our game and what we’re doing. “Thailand is a fantastic example of a team that simply enjoys the experience for what it is, whether they win or lose. And I want our girls to appreciate playing for Scotland and making the most of it.” Coles has been without three of the squad’s leading lights lately, but for good reason. Sarah and Kathryn Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood have all been involved in The Hundred, with Sarah Bryce’s Oval Invincibles winning the inaugural event. The Scotland coach hopes the exposure – the matches were all shown on free television across the UK – will put the trio in good spirits now that they are back in the national fold. “That was an invaluable experience for the three girls to compete in such a tournament,” Coles added. “I know they haven’t been able to do much to improve the order, but just being around players like Shabnim Ismail and other professionals will have taught the girls a lot. Hopefully they’ve included a lot of information they’ve been given, which in turn can only be good for Scotland.” This week’s qualifier was originally set to take place in Scotland until Covid’s quarantine restrictions meant a diversion to Spain. “It would have been nice if our girls had played on home soil and their family and friends could have come and watch,” admits Coles. “But that’s the way it is. La Manga is already a second home for many, so we should like this just as much. “If they start to believe in their skills, I’m sure they will have a strong tournament and we’ll see where it takes us.”

