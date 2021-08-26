



Former Pakistani off-spinner cricketer Arshad Khan, who made his international in 1997 against the West Indies, has preferred to stay out of the limelight after he retired from cricket. Arshad Khan, 50, played 58 ODIs and nine Tests for Pakistan. One may recall that Arshad claimed 5-38 in the Asian Test Championship final in Dhaka to help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka. But Arshad was kicked out of the Pakistan national team after he decided to join the rebellious Indian Cricket League (ICL). It should be noted that the ICL did not have the support of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC). It is said that the decision to join ICL was a costly one for Arshad Khan and that it ended his international career. In 2015, it was reported that Arshad had moved to Sydney after retirement and became a taxi driver. Several years ago, a social media user shared a post talking about a chance meeting with Arshad Khan. “He was the driver of our taxi and we got to talking, he told me he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has often been to Hyderabad when he played something for Lahore Badshahs in ICL. After which I asked him his full name and then I was shocked to see his face that I could partially recognize. I shook his hand and left. (sic),” said the social media user. Arshad’s most glorious moment came during the 2005 tour during the India tour. Arshad has also claimed the wickets of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Arshad Khan played both his last Test and ODI against India in Bangalore and Rawalpindi respectively. However, recent reports have claimed that Arshad is back in Pakistan cricket and has now become a coach. Arshad was appointed the spin bowling coach for the Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/cricket/report-from-playing-international-cricket-to-taxi-driver-the-tragic-life-story-of-arshad-khan-2907874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos