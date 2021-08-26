Peter Wright quits as Cal’s men’s tennis coach





Peter Wright, who has racked up more wins and NCAA Tournament spots than any coach in Cal men’s tennis history, announced Wednesday that he is retiring as the Bears head tennis coach after 29 years. Wright, 57, amassed a record of 383-256 during his tenure at Berkeley, and he led Cal to the NCAA Championships 25 times, including 20 consecutive seasons from 1994-2019 before the pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 postseason tournament. Amanda Augustus, now in her 14th season as head coach of the Cal women’s team, will serve as the men’s interim coach until a full-time men’s coach is appointed. Wright was a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, earning honors in 1997, 2001 and 2016, and he was named ITA Regional Coach of the Year in 1994. “It has been an honor to be a part of the Cal tennis program as a player and coach for nearly four decades,” Wright said in a statement from the school. “Our world-class university has given me the opportunity to coach without a doubt some of the best young men and tennis players anywhere, and the privilege of contributing to their growth and development as students, athletes and caring, well-balanced individuals. I am eternally grateful to everyone who has contributed to my playing and coaching career over the past 40 years, and proud of my role in leading our program and building the platform for its continued success.” Wright graduated from Cal in 1991 with his degree in social sciences, and two years later he took over the reins of the program. Over the next 29 seasons, Wright led the Bears to at least the NCAA round of 16 on 11 occasions, including a semifinal spot in 2016. Cal finished the year in the top 20 teams 14 times and finished in the top 10 four times. The 2004 squad finished the season at number 4 in the nation, while his 2016 team was at number 9. . Follow Cal Sports Report’s Jake Curtis on Twitter: @jakecurtis53 Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or visiting https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

