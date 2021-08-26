Interview with Michael Kasprowicz: ‘My dream is to one day get the Smart Ball in trench cricket in India’

In this digital world, technological innovations play an important role in cricket. From the televised replays to the hawkeye systems that track the ball to the snicko meters, technological advances have been rapid and have become an integral part of the sport. It has changed the way the game is played and viewed.

Coming to the 2021 Caribbean Premier League, which starts on August 26, cricket will have another advancement that is sure to raise a few eyebrows at the Smart Ball. It is a ball with a built-in electronic chip and provides data such as speed, spin and power from 22 meters. It was developed by sports technology company Sportcor in collaboration with leading ball manufacturer Kookaburra. It will be the first time such a ball is used in a professional league. With the ball ready to make its debut, first post spoke to former Australian Michael Kasprowicz, the chairman and co-owner of Sportcor, to understand the smart ball in detail.

Why do we need a smart ball?

Because it gives the player feedback. My attraction to this after the 30 years I’ve had in the top-level game, nearly 20 years as a player and then in administration, is that this is the first piece of sports technology I’ve come across that actually works for the player. Every piece of sports technology we see now is for the fan, in the sense that it’s on the air, in decision assessments, and for the strength and conditioning coach or the trainer. There is not much feedback that the player gets. So (it’s great) to be involved in the product that can give the player the data and feedback from the ball. It really gives insight into their action and helps them with the feeling.

What kind of data points does it give you?

We kept it very simple in the beginning. In speed and revolutions. Speed ​​of turning. Speed ​​out of control, speed pre bounce and speed post bounce, turns on the ball spinning out of hand and the spin post bounce. We have the approach speed from the bowler to the delivery. Because we have that, we were able to determine the power algorithm in watts at release. The power of the ball coming out of the hand.

In cricket there are many terms that people outside of cricket have no idea what that means. And to me as a former fast bowler, there is a term that someone could bowl a heavy ball. Or hit the bat hard. This is the advantage because we can pick up the release and force data from the center of the ball. For me, that’s the closest thing to measuring the heavy ball.

Why are these parameters, pre and post bounce speed and spin, important and what do they tell?

Today, limited-overs cricket, especially T20 cricket, it tells us about the delay of the ball. There is a term we talk about in cricket called ‘feel’. You can have the coach tell you it looks good. Then you can even watch a video of it and notice that it looks good. But when it comes to the bowler, you own your journey, you own the execution. It’s all about the feeling, it’s about what felt good. And if someone tells you it looked good, but if you can actually get the data in there to match all that information into the feeling. That is what we as players are looking for. Understand how you do it. Spin bowling is an excellent example, some bowlers will find they are at their best when they rip it and bowl the leg spinner at 2900 rpm but then if they go a little higher and try to spin it too much they lose consistency the other end down. The point is that for an individual you are using our platform to make yourself better.

How different is the behavior of the Smart ball from the traditional one?

There is absolutely no difference. We had it tested and verified at the University of Queensland where they had the process of Cricket Australia developing the pink ball. They are very rigid about this process. So we went through it and had it verified by a third party. The ball has been used in a blind test in Australian cricket in a Marsh Cup 50-over match to see if there was any reaction from the players. And there was none. So we had everything verified, measured. All we did was replace the cork rubber compound. It is in the center of the cricket ball. And fit it perfectly (with our specially designed core with the chip).

How different is this ball compared to existing technologies such as Hawkeye or Speedgun? What is the additional benefit?

It’s all radar based. What we’ve done is we catch it from the center of the ball. So that’s really for a start. But from the start, I’ve always seen this as an addition to existing technologies. We only try to make it accessible, certainly affordable.

We have radars, Trackman and these devices that are so expensive to measure at the elite level. It is so important to me that we make our technology accessible and affordable for all participants. Not only to see how they perform, but also to compare with their friends, family, colleagues and in many ways this is an opportunity to identify talent. One of the things I’ve said before is that the spectator has never been this close to the center of the wicket, which is what’s happening on the pitch now. We have stump mics, Spider Cams and all these technologies that bring the fans to the center of the ground. I just think that with our technology we will bring them even closer.

Does this ball give an indication of pitch because we also get the post bounce data?

It will do. As for the tempo of the wicket, absolutely. Because on certain surfaces the ball will slow down as it comes off and even in terms of spin, especially with the rotations, on certain surfaces you will notice that there will be more variations. There will be more turn. I think it’s only after a period of time where we’ve seen a lot of this data that we can determine and maybe get a little bit of a scaling of certain types of pitches. The WACA in Perth is obviously different from Chinnaswamy in Bangalore so I think we will see all these differences.

If you had a ball like that in your playing time, how different would you have been as a bowler?

On a higher level, I just saw the variations but saw it through the data that follows, I called that feeling… It would have had a huge impact on what we do. And even talk to coaches about it because we are always learning as cricketers. I think the biggest impact for me as a young cricketer would have been. Because I could have seen how fast I can bowl. We never had that source, we had expensive radars, so we couldn’t compare. I was just trying to run in and bowl as fast as I could. That would have made the biggest difference. Because we could have compared ourselves, found a way to bowl faster. That’s the question I’ve always been asked in every junior academy or when I speak – how do you get there fast? How can I bowl faster?

I’ve always said that the trick to bowling fast is not trying to bowl fast. The irony is that the faster you try to bowl, the more tense you get and the slower it comes out. The more relaxed you are, the faster you bowl, if you slow down, that speed will come out.

This ball will be used in the CPL and we know there are some powerful hitters out there. How is the durability of the ball? How much brute force can it survive?

That has always been the challenge. By producing this ball, to get it to the point where it survives and is durable. There were some electronic moving parts in the middle. So the structure we actually created around the center of the ball is very durable on its own with the product around it. But even with our testing, we have our own air cannon in our offices. We tested it even further than Cricket Australia is currently testing its balls. So they test balls up to 200 km/h, hitting balls repeatedly hundreds of times to see the difference and check durability. I think our record is close to 300 mph because you’re not just combining power out of hand, but power in the compound when the bat hits it.

That’s what we’re proud of, the fact that we actually developed this product to be super durable. As for the ball getting out of shape, none of the balls we’ve used, certainly not in the last six months, nothing has been said about the shape of the ball or anything like that. Even today we have used the ball in Queensland’s internal T20 game. Marnus Labuschagne hit everything, Matthew Renshaw hit some big shots, Joe Burns too, there were some huge shots and hits in the stands and the ball kept working the whole time. So we’ve tried it out, we’ve had a good run with it and we’re really happy with where it is as a product and certainly the durability.

How different will the cost be from the traditional ball, given that there is technology involved, could it be more expensive?

We have not yet determined the cost through Kookaburra as they are selling the ball. We sell the data. But we have been very conscious of making it affordable and also accessible to people. So currently I think the Kookaburra grass ball is about 120-130 Australian dollars. We would like to sell this for about $200. It’s not on sale yet, we’re still working on the process, but that’s what we’d love to do and that’s at the top of the product. We would like to get the ball into a consumer range.

To be honest one day I have high hopes and the dream on mine is to get this in gully cricket. I say this to many people, I have a 23 year love affair with India. The first time I went to India was in 1998 during the Australian cricket tour. It was easily the most challenging thing I’ve ever done. But I just loved it, I loved it so much, the energy, the people, to the point where I came back to Australia. I kept talking about loving India, I learned some great skills on that journey which meant the media in Australia referred to me as a subcontinent specialist. So every time Australia went to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and even Sri Lanka, the media went like you had to get Kaspa, Kaspa… the subcontinent specialist.

India has a very special place in my heart. It gives me great joy to be able to bring something like the smart ball and the technology to India, where I would like to turn it into a trench cricket and let everyone use it.

What are the other data points you want to add in the future?

Down the line and it will take some time, but we like to measure strength. This can be off the bat or in a glove. We also see the usefulness of fielding in capturing the time to control and throw the ball. Essentially, we see ourselves as developing a platform for players and coaches to measure all parts of the game with data from the center of the ball.