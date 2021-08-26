Case lends Tennis in the Land a hand by tackling ‘pain points’ in referee chairs





Five months earlier Tennis in the country landed in the Flats, Kyle Ross Case approached Western Reserve University with a unique idea. Rather than just buy “something off the shelf,” Ross, the tournament director for the Women’s Tennis Association event, asked Case men’s tennis coach Todd Wojtkowski if he thought the school’s engineering department could make custom referee chairs. Cleveland based First-class management, who owns the freshman WTA event, has what Ross describes as a “great relationship” with the university, thanks in part to the Cleveland Open. The Cleveland Open, also owned by Topnotch, is a 3-year tournament that is part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Ross told Crain’s that he first discussed the possibility with Wojtkowski in March. A few months later, the Case School of Engineering got to work. The university said a kick-off meeting for the project was held on May 24, giving Case less than three months to complete the work. According to Case, Daniel Lacks, the school’s associate dean of academics, and the Sears think:[box] team recruited “the right people for the job.” Thomas Vinci, an industrial design student at the Cleveland Institute of Art, led the effort. “All about the way of thinking[box] was put together fits perfectly into a project like this,” Vinci, via a video on Case’s website, said about the university’s open-source makerspace. Vinci said he interviewed a tennis referee, who discussed several “pain points” associated with a typical seat at events. The chairs used at Tennis in the Land are designed to make it easier to climb, provide extra storage space and allow the umpires to recline between matches. The industrial design student then used virtual reality to create the pieces. (The aforementioned video shows a cool miniature 3D model of the seats.) Vinci said he used four floors of the think tank[box] space to make the chairs. The designs were done on one floor and other spaces were used for prototypes, early builds and final construction. He was assisted by Misha Villanueva, think[box]’s fabrication floor manager. Lacks, through Case’s website, credited Wojtkowski for bringing the project to the university’s attention and Jason Bradshaw, the director of design and manufacturing at think[box], to make sure everything was completed. Students, Lacks said, “learn by doing real things. This is a great example.” The umpire seats can be seen in Jacobs Pavilion, which serves as the main stadium field for the freshman tournament, and the other outdoor courts laid out in parking lots at the Nautica Entertainment Complex. Tennis in the Land, a WTA 250 event, debuted on Sunday, August 22 and will run through August 28. Founded in 2016 by prominent tennis agent Sam Duvall, Topnotch Management has committed to hosting the tournament in Cleveland for eight years. The agency has a three-year deal with Jacobs Entertainment to host the event on the West Bank of the Flats, where visitors can gaze at the huge ships making their way down the Cuyahoga River. “It’s in a great spot for us,” Duvall told Crain’s. You can follow me on twitter for sports information and analysis, and you must check out our recent piece on Kaulig Racing is making a lot of noise in NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series.

