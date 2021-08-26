Sports
Tennis best bets for August 25
The North American hard court swing continues this week with final US Open tuning in Winston-Salem. Unlike Toronto and Cincinnati, this event offers only 250 ranking points to the winner, the smallest of the four main-level tournament types. Still, the games should mean a lot to the players who signed up, as they want to be right for New York in a week’s time.
That said, let’s jump right into our picks for Wednesday.
Daniel Evans (-140) vs. Richard Gasquet (+110)
Evans is in pretty bad shape right now. The British No. 1 had a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year and did not appear to fully recover his form, with a four-game loss streak before turning his luck with a win over Lucas Pouille on Tuesday.
In that win, Evans was defeated in the first set by Pouille before the Frenchman sustained a back injury and was clearly not the same. He hung around to finish the match, but Evans did little to win it. With his form clearly not there yet, I prefer Gasquet in this matchup.
Gasquet, one of the oldest statesmen of the tour, was impressive in his win over Egor Gerasimov on Monday with plenty of great passes and solid service grabs, breaking only once and winning two tiebreaks. With the extra rest day here and the excellent form (six wins in his last eight games), I want Gasquet to be victorious here and as mentioned above would make him the favourite. His ability to hold the serve should put too much pressure on Evans.
Rim: Gasquet +110
Carlos Alcaraz (-110) vs. Marton Fucsovics (-115)
In what could end up as the match of the tournament, we see two heavyweights battle it out on the Stadium Court under the lights. On the one hand, we have the world’s number 54, Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old tennis prodigy from Spain who packs a massive punch on his forehand and has quickly become one of the most feared players on tour and an all-surface -player. On the other hand, we have the experienced No. 42 in the world Marton Fucsovics, in his prime at the age of 30.
Both have the ability to take some of the most creative and dazzling photos you’ll ever see, and Wednesday should turn out to be an exhibit in that area. With that I will have to favor the youngster.
With a Grand Slam around the corner, I’d be surprised if Fucsovics put more effort into this than Alcaraz. Every win and deep tournament run means to the world for the 19-year-old, and ATP 250s are a perfect place to collect trophies and plaques. In addition, the Hungarian’s form was not too sharp, having only played two games since Wimbledon, including one straight-set loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati, which saw him lose several games in a row to extend his lead in the first set. .
Alcaraz is on top form here and he should use his massive forehand to knock Fucsovics off the field.
Edge: Alcaraz -110
