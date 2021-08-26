the Paralympic table tennis player who got his arm bitten off by a bear





It was hardly a shame for Briton Josh Stacey to lose heavily to Ma Lin, a linchpin of Paralympic table tennis with his four gold medals at three Games. But it wasn’t so much the pedigree of this Chinese-born player, who now represents Australia, that impressed more than his barely believable backstory. Because here’s an athlete who has come to dominate his category despite having his arm eaten by a bear. Ma was just five when, during a visit to his local zoo in southeastern China, a re-acquaintance with the brown bear he had befriended went horribly wrong. The animal attacked him without warning, biting clean through his right arm between the elbow and shoulder, leaving nothing behind but a few tendons. He lost so much blood that he nearly died on the spot, and yet in the 26 years since his life has changed immeasurably, he has spared the bear from guilt. I thought he was my friend because I went to the zoo every week to feed him, Mom told Sydneys Daily Telegram. So I just decided to contact him and pet him, but I guess he wasn’t in a good mood that day. Ma, who remained conscious when his horrific injuries became apparent, thought: I think I was in a bit of shock. But I didn’t cry once. His friend, a six-year-old who had come to the zoo with him, shouted to his parents for help, while a group of tourists who witnessed the attack sent him to the hospital in a taxi, knowing there would not be enough time to wait. on an ambulance. Almost all the flesh and bone in his forearm was gone. His life was saved, but surgeons were forced to amputate his arm at the shoulder, an operation from which he woke up with just one question. I just wanted to know if I could still get a girlfriend when I was older, he said. They said of course, so I was happy. While Ma intended to develop his expertise as a classical pianist, the loss of one arm closed the avenue but opened another. Inspired by China’s large number of table tennis golds at the Atlanta Olympics, he decided to forge his own reputation in the sport that has become the country’s obsession. A first Paralympic gold would follow in Beijing, two more in London and a fourth in Rio. But before Tokyo, Ma, with his two female compatriots, Lei Lina and Yang Qian, drastically changed national allegiances Down Under, in what has been described within the Australian team as a lifestyle decision. Under the Australian flag, he was no less terrifying here, sending Stacey 3-0. His experience was a huge factor, the Welshman said. Ma, who plans to advance to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics when he turns 43, has many more chapters to write in his survival story. From unspeakable horror at the zoo to table tennis glory, even for the Paralympics, it’s a never-before-told tale.

