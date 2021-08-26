The Hundred: What Can Cricket Teach Religion? – Theos Think Tank

Paul Bickley looks at cricket’s new league, The Hundred, and explores what it can teach the church. 25/08/21

In this (not quite) summer after the pandemic, the public was treated to a great summer of sports: the postponed Euros of 2020, the postponed Olympics of 2020, the resumption of Wimbledon service, a British and Irish Lions tour and all. the rest. July also saw the arrival of the Covid-delayed The Hundred – a new domestic cricket league (indeed, an entirely new cricket format) first introduced in the English (and Welsh) summer. The final took place on Saturday at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The new tournament and format is a conscious effort to address some of the biggest problems of domestic cricket. Among them, the perception that cricket is conservative, not comprehensive, is complicated by the details of its laws (LBW rule, anyone?), caught up in its long traditions. The fan base is disproportionately male, old and pale, despite the game’s reach in South Asian communities – see this series of Wisden articles on the lack of diversity of cricket. Beyond these cultural issues, of course, there is an inherent problem with the accessibility of the game itself. So often it’s the things purists love most that put others off – the ‘big leave’, the way it’s often impossible to know who’s winning, and the puzzling cricket-speak (silly mid-on, cow corner , googlies and the term ‘left arm chinese’ – only recently retired).

The Hundred is meant to solve all of this. The simpler format of one hundred balls per innings makes for a convenient countdown (or countdown), and matches are combined with dollops of entertainment and a franchise system. It is played in a (relatively) short two and a half hours, and is broken up into five rather than six ball ‘overs’. The eight city/region based franchises (e.g. Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, etc.) each play in men’s and women’s teams (usually in a double-header, giving welcome exposure to the women’s game) and are intended to be a football -like easy identification (compared to 18 traditional cricket counties, which don’t cover much of the country anyway – too bad for those living in the ‘small’ counties!).

This all makes a lot of sense. It’s a bit of a caricature – especially for those who play in club matches – but domestic cricket seemed like a quiet, walled garden with manicured lawns and tastefully arranged flower beds. The walls keep out young people, women, ethnic minorities, lower income groups, people without much free time, so anyone who has not yet been initiated. The Hundred knocks down the wall and lowers the barriers as far as they can be lowered while still being something recognizably cricket. And for all the gimmicks – fireworks, DJs and golden gaiters – it’s definitely cricket.

Why is this interesting? The Hundred is a case study in one approach to the grand challenge of securing a sport (and I mean that in the broadest sense – not just the game itself, but a culture with its sometimes enigmatically complex set of traditions, practices, and institutions ) has a chance of surviving in a society that has deviated from it in so many ways. In 1993, John Major tried to convince conservative Eurosceptics that Britain’s future lay in Europe, and that in 50 years Britain would still be a land of “long shadows on county grounds, warm beer, invincible green suburbs, dog lovers and pool fillers and – as George Orwell said – ‘old maids cycle through the morning mist to Holy Communion’.” He is remembered for his particularly misguided combination of optimism and nostalgia. There are indeed long shadows on the county property, but not in the way he intended. Warm beer has given way to craft lager, the leafy suburbs to HS2, and the swimming pools couldn’t compete with the National Lottery (ironically, introduced by the Major Government). And if there are old maids who cycle to Communion, they are very old indeed. A tradition cannot live by love alone.

Yet the architects and advocates of the Hundred themselves must recognize that not all innovation is beneficial. The new league depends on the framework it wants to come from, which is the provincial clubs that develop cricketers and maintain facilities. Most of these provinces supported the introduction of the Hundred, they all have a share in it and will benefit from it, if there is a profit. But they also bear the consequences. The Hundred will be scouring their best players for part of the English summer and interfering with other leagues. Who cares? None outside the cricketing community really, except that the now unbalanced domestic schedule would negatively affect the ‘red ball’ game, which is the longer multi-day form of the game, which in turn could undermine the England test team. If you care about that, then you should probably also be interested in how the domestic game is structured. Innovators must keep tradition alive.

I’m not just talking about cricket in England here, of course. I’m talking about any rich tradition that fights for attention and relevance. Those practices that are ancient, legendary, complex and in many ways miraculous will indeed be viewed with a mixture of boredom, frustration and confusion by those who do not yet inhabit them, and the keepers of these traditions will have to wonder how they find ways where others can not only understand, but also enjoy, and ultimately love what they love. They are confronted with questions such as, “What institutions or conventions stand in the way of practice?” “Who is currently (even unintentionally) being kept away from what we love?” “What can we do to bridge the worlds and experiences of different people, while still offering something that is authentically part of our tradition?”

There is a rather obvious analogy for these case studies in the world of religion. For example, earlier in the summer several voices in the Anglican Church contradicted proposals for 10,000 new church plants. This appeared to be in line with a general dissatisfaction with alleged centralism and managerialism, criticism directed at the England and Wales Cricket Board. Camps and campaigns are gathered for another cultural skirmish. Like the argument about The Hundred, it’s really an argument about how we manage and manage precious and old things – an honorable battle, whichever side you’re on (by the way, you’re both on the same side).

For me the Hundred is not the right answer, but certainly not the wrong one. I’m not proposing solutions, but I suspect they lie in the embrace of tradition and innovation, rather than the rejection of one in favor of the other, and a hard mind about what is the irreducible core of the things we do. to love.

