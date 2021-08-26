Peter Wright retires as director of men’s tennis

BERKELEY Peter Wright , who has racked up more wins and NCAA Tournament places than any coach in Cal men’s tennis history, announced Wednesday that he is retiring as director of Men’s Tennis, completing a 29-year term as program leader.

The ninth coach in Cal’s long history of men’s tennis and a Golden Bear alum, Wright amassed a 383-256 record during his tenure at Berkeley. He led Cal to the NCAA Championships 25 times, including 20 consecutive seasons from 1994-2019 before the pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 postseason tournament.

“Peter has been a part of Cal Tennis for more than three decades as both a student-athlete and coach, and he leaves us with a myriad of awards and more wins and NCAA appearances than any coach in our history,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. “His players have enjoyed success on the court while consistently graduating at a very high standard from the nation’s No. 1 public university. He has left his mark on Cal Tennis and we wish Peter every success in his next chapter.”

Wright graduated from Cal in 1991 with his degree in social sciences, and two years later he took over the reins of the program. Over the next 29 seasons, Wright led the Bears to at least the NCAA round of 16 on 11 occasions, including a semifinal spot in 2016.

Under his leadership, Cal finished the year in the top 20 in the nation 14 times, with four appearances in the top 10. The 2004 squad finished the season ranked No. 4 in the nation, while his 2016 team was rated No. 9.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Cal tennis program for nearly four decades as a player and coach,” said Wright. “Our world-class university has given me the opportunity to coach without a doubt some of the best young men and tennis players anywhere, and the privilege of contributing to their growth and development as students, athletes and caring, well-balanced individuals. I am eternally grateful to everyone who has contributed to my playing and coaching career over the past 40 years, and proud of my role in leading our program and building the platform for its continued success.”

Former Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott added: “I am deeply grateful for Peter’s many contributions to the development and success of men’s tennis in the Pac-12 during my 11 years as Commissioner. Not only is he one of the most respected leaders in our league, but he has been an outstanding national representative of the conference and our sport.”

Wright was a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, earning honors in 1997, 2001 and 2016, and was named Wilson/ITA Regional Coach of the Year in 1994. He received the 2012 USTA/ITA National Campus & Community Outreach Award for delivering a leadership role in increasing tennis participation in his community, both on and off campus. In addition, in 2017 he received the prestigious ITA Meritorious Service Award, which is presented annually in recognition of an ITA coach who has surpassed his or her commitment and contributions to ITA and college tennis in general.

Under Wright, 16 Cal players combined received 20 ITA All-America rosters, while Golden Bears earned first- or second-team All-Pac-12 honors 39 times. Conor Niland was named the 2016 Pac-10 Singles Player of the Year, and Balazs Veress/Patrick Briaud (2004) and Christoffer Konigsfeldt/ Campbell Johnson (2013) were named the Pac-12 Doubles Teams of the Year. Three Bears – Veress (2001), Johnson (2013) and Yuta Kikuchi (2019) were chosen as the conference Freshman of the Year.

Wright’s teams also excelled in the classroom with 48 student athletes who received either first or second team Pac-12 All-Academic honors during his tenure. Cal’s men’s tennis teams achieved a perfect 1,000 academic progress rate each time the score was compiled, and the Bears had a 100 percent success rate each of the past five years.

During his years as Cal’s head coach, Wright served as chairman of the NCAA Tennis Committee, as well as on the board of directors of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), the USTA National Varsity Collegiate Tennis Committee, and the ITA Operating Committee.

Wright has served on the board of directors of Youth Tennis Advantage, a Bay Area division of Arthur Ashe’s NJTL, dedicated to serving inner-city communities for nearly 30 years. In 2003, he helped establish the BearTrax program in Cal, using members of the men’s and women’s tennis teams to offer underprivileged youth tennis and academic tutoring and life skills training. In addition, the California Alumni Association has awarded a TAAP scholarship in Wright’s name to support low-income first-generation college students in their pursuit of a Berkeley education.

As a player, Wright’s highlights on the professional tour were appearances at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. He represented Ireland in the Davis Cup from 1988 to 1995 and captained the Irish Davis Cup from 1995 to 2003. Wright also served as the head coach for Ireland at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He has earned induction into the USTA Northern California Hall of Fame and the Berkeley High School Hall of Fame.