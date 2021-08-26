Tennis United S2E1 Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina Relations | ATP tour

Who better to kick off the second season of Tennis United: CrossCourt than tennis glam couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina?

While they align on most matters, the newlyweds share slightly different memories of their first date.

In Paris, Monfils remembers texting to ask Svitolina if she wanted to go out for a drink with him and his friends. “And then you definitely said ‘yes’…of course”, Monfils said with conviction.

After a hearty laugh, Svitolina replies: “No, no, no, no… At first I was… I didn’t want to do it. I was jet lagged and it was hard to stay awake.”

Join the journey as we sit down with the two of the most popular players on the ATP and WTA tours as they discuss what relationships mean to them.

The ATP and WTA announced last week the return of Tennis United: CrossCourt, a continuation of the award-winning digital content series originally released during the suspended 2020 season. The reimagined project marks the first major co-branded initiative to debut since the two integrated marketing activities of Tours earlier this year.

Tennis United: CrossCourt goes behind the scenes of life on Tour through a series of intimate one-on-one conversations between ATP and WTA stars. In eight short episodes, players explore a range of largely untouched topics from inside and outside the sport, offering fans a raw perspective on the experiences, pressures and privileges that come with life in professional tennis.

The full list of episodes:

• Episode 1: Relationships (Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina)

• Episode 2: Coaching (Felix Auger-Aliassim & Jennifer Brady)

• Episode 3: Mental Health (Madison Keys & Dominic Thiem)

• Episode 4: Doubles (Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Jamie Murray)

• Episode 5: Parenting (Fabio Fognini & Elena Vesnina)

• Episode 6: Travel (Belinda Bencic & Grigor Dimitrov)

• Episode 7: Discipline (Hubert Hurkacz & Iga Swiatek)

• Episode 8: Dressing Room (Andrey Rublev & Aryna Sabalenka)