India leads World Test Championship table by 14 points | Cricket News







The rain-forced draw in the opening Test gave India four points and the outright victory over Lord’s 12 points. However, the team has a total of 14 points, instead of 16, as it got two points for a slow overload.

Under WTC rules, teams will be penalized one point for each overrun that is too short. Each match win is worth 12 points, while a draw gives teams six points. Four points are awarded for a tie.

India is followed by Pakistan (12 points), who defeated the West Indies by 109 runs to tie the series in the Caribbean. Windies also have 12 points as they won the opening game of the series and placed third in the table.

England are fourth with two points. They also lost two points, earned from the opening game draw at Nottingham, due to their slow overestimation.

The third Test of the five-game series between India and England starts on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds.

The current WTC cycle runs until 2023. New Zealand became the inaugural champion in June after beating India in the final.

