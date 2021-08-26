Vaughn Appointed Head Men’s Tennis Coach





WILMINGTON, North Carolina UNCW alum Taylor Vaughn has been named associate head men’s tennis coach for the defending champions of the Colonial Athletic Association. Vaughn, 38, has volunteered for the Seahawks for the past five years and has been associated with the UNCW staff for a total of 12 seasons. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at UNCW for six years before serving as an assistant coach at Ole Miss for two years and returning to the North Carolina coast. “Taylor has been a big part of our success in the past and his passion and dedication for Seahawk tennis is unmatched,” he said. Mait DuBois , UNCW’s experienced head coach. “We have been working together for 12 years and we both share a passion for developing student-athletes of great character, pushing our program to new heights and constantly trying to improve what we do. I know this will be another step forward are for our program.” New Orleans native, Vaughn played a key role in the rise of the Seahawk men’s tennis program. During Vaughn’s first stay at Wilmington, the Seahawks captured four Colonial Athletic Association titles (2009, 2011, 2013, 2014) and advanced to the NCAA Regionals five times (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) in six year. The Seahawks rose as high as number 37 in the ITA rankings on February 19, 2013. “I am very pleased to be part of the program and look forward to continuing our success,” said Vaughn. “We have a very good group of coaches and players who are passionate about taking our program to the next level.” In 2013, the Seahawks advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament after disrupting No. 17 South Carolina in Durham, NC Before leaving for Ole Miss, Vaughn helped the Seahawks enjoy another memorable season in 2013-14. UNCW won its fourth CAA title behind CAA Player-of-the-Year Rafael Aita and competed at the NCAA Regionals in Charlottesville, Virginia. Aita was also invited to play in the singles main draw at the NCAA Championships. Aita qualified for the singles competition of the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2014, while the doubles tandem of Kosta Blank and Chris Cooprider earned an invitation to the doubles in 2013. Vaughn played two seasons for the Seahawks in 2003-04 and 2004-05. He won the Golden Seahawk Scholar Athlete Award in 2004-05 and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health and Physical Education from UNCW in 2005, with a concentration in Exercise Science. During his time with Ole Miss, Vaughn helped the Rebels achieve a top-10 ranking and racked up four wins over top-10 opponents. He coached a few All-Americans at Oxford. He coached All-Americans Nik Sholtz and Gustav Hansson as the Rebels advanced to the Round of 32 in both seasons. Since returning as a volunteer, Vaughn has helped the Seahawks earn three more CAA crowns and NCAA berths in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Vaughn and his wife, Georgia, have two children, August and Magnolia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2021/8/25/vaughn-named-associate-head-mens-tennis-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos