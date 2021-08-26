Zimbabwean Sean Williams retires from international cricket

Sean Williams has informed Zimbabwe’s team management of his intention to retire from international cricket following the team’s current tour of Ireland, but he remains open to the possibility of playing white-ball cricket for the future. play the country.

Williams, the Zimbabwe Test captain at the moment, is with the national team in Ireland but had previously asked selectors not to consider him for the five T20Is in Ireland, starting Friday, or the T20Is in Scotland next month. But he is available for the three ODIs against Ireland, which come after the T20Is. ESPNcricinfo understands that he has cited biobelly fatigue and uncertainty about his future as a cricketer as the main reasons for his decision. Williams arrived in Ireland on Wednesday, six days after the rest of the squad, after requesting a mental break from the T20I series, and told team management of his decision while in isolation.

Before his arrival, Zimbabwe Cricket had to announce a fifth captain for the tour since early 2020. Craig Ervine will lead the squad in Ireland and Scotland, following Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Williams in the last few series.

ESPNcricinfo understands that while Williams was not unhappy that he was not given leadership duties on this tour, he had several other complaints about the way Zimbabwe cricket is run and their string of poor results. Under coach Lalchand Rajput, Zimbabwe has won just four ODIs in three years, all against the UAE, and there are serious concerns among senior players that they will not qualify for the 2023 50-over World Cup – Zimbabwe is currently at the bottom of the points table. World Cup Super League.

Williams, 34, is a veteran of the Zimbabwe team and made his international debut in 2005 when he appeared in an ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg. In total he has played 14 Tests, 136 ODIs and 47 T20Is. The left-handed Williams is primarily a middle-class batter, having 1034 runs in Tests, averaging 41.36, with four centuries and three half-centuries, as well as 3958 ODI runs at 35.02, with four hundreds and 32 fifties . He also runs 945 in T20Is, with an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 128.39, with six fifties. To match those numbers, he has picked up 21 wickets in Tests, 72 in ODIs and 32 in T20Is with his left arm spin.

He led Zimbabwe for the first time in a T20I triangular series in Singapore, with Nepal as third team, in September-October 2019, but has been a regular captain of the team since 2020. His batting performance, in particular, has been remarkable since he took the reins of the Test team: three of his four Test centuries came in four Tests as captain, including his best of 151* in what could turn out to be his last Test and he has an average of 96.20 in those games.