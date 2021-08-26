Men’s tennis reveals schedule 2021-22





PHILADELPHIA The Drexel men’s tennis program has announced its schedule for 2021-22. The Dragons compete in a few familiar fall invites in September and October, then return to a full schedule starting in January. “We are delighted to be competing in a somewhat normal setting,” said tennis director and head coach Mehdi Rhazalis. “The schedule we have is competitive and we have the right team for it. I’m excited to see the returning students continue to develop on and off the field. I can’t wait to see Alan Jesudason in action for the first time this fall.” see, and sophomore Alex De Sousa, who was unable to play last year, brought new energy and a competitive spirit to the team. We have a great team and I can’t believe this is my tenth season as head coach of men’s tennis. I am honored to lead this great team.” To kick off the fall season, Drexel will travel to Penn and participate in the three-day Penn Fall Invite September 17-19. The dragons then make the journey to the Main Line on September 24-26 to participate in the Saint Joseph’s Fall Invitational. The men then turn their attention to the ITA Regionals, being held on Penn’s campus October 14-19. Drexel returns to Vidas Courts to host the Dragons Invitational on October 30 and 31 to wrap up the fall schedule. The Dragons will begin their spring season on January 14, hosting Buffalo. A week later, on January 22, the DU travels to Providence, RI to meet Brown. A two-game home game is scheduled for February 5 and 6 against NJIT and Bucknell. Then the dragons take on Temple on February 9 in the home of the owls and then travel to Monmouth on February 12. Drexel takes on Lehigh at home on February 19, followed by a visit to Penn on February 23 and a home game against Boston University on February 26. Drexel heads to Navy on March 5 before returning home to meet Georgetown on March 9. Drexel’s March 11 game against St. John’s is the last before the Dragons head into spring break. During spring break, Drexel will play two of the four scheduled conference games. The Dragons travel to Williamsburg, Virginia on March 22 to face William & Mary. Two days later, James Madison hosts the Dragons in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Dragons return to Philadelphia to face Saint Joseph’s at their home court on March 30 and visit Villanova on April 6. Drexel then hosts Temple at Vidas Courts on April 8. Drexel will close out the regular season visiting Army on April 10 and Delaware on April 15 and hosting Hofstra on April 16. The CAA tournament will take place April 22-24 in Elon, NC.

